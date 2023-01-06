Parish Tournament WHS-French Settlement Girls Stella Allison, Keaira Gross, La'Shantae Clay

French Settlement's Stella Allison works up the court as Walker's Keaira Gross (13) and La'Shantae Clay (32) defend during the Livingston Parish Tournament. Allison scored 23 points as French Settlement defeated Madison Prep in the French Settlement Classic on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – There’s always room to grow and learn during the course of a season, and that’s exactly what the French Settlement girls basketball team did in its game with Madison Prep.

The Lady Lions used a big run to open the game and never let up in a 55-14 win in the French Settlement Classic at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Thursday.

