FRENCH SETTLEMENT – There’s always room to grow and learn during the course of a season, and that’s exactly what the French Settlement girls basketball team did in its game with Madison Prep.
The Lady Lions used a big run to open the game and never let up in a 55-14 win in the French Settlement Classic at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Thursday.
“Just getting time on the floor, especially coming back from the holidays, getting that time on the floor is big for us,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said after the Lady Lions moved to 11-4. “It’s just all about putting things together, put all the little things together right now. To me, this is the perfect time of the season to start adding some little wrinkles to things. You start seeing people a second and third time right now, so coming out of the holidays, it’s trying to make sure we have all of that fluent and executing well with those things.”
French Settlement worked its transition game in the first quarter, opening the game with a 13-0 run that ended on Brooke Dupuy’s basket following a turnover.
“I think our defense created some easy buckets for us,” Martin said. “We got some steals, got some things in transition and kind of got us going there. Really, honestly, we weren’t getting a ton out of offensive sets. It was just kind of running the floor and taking the opportunities that were there with that.”
Madison Prep followed with its lone basket of the first quarter, and French Settlement’s Stella Allison scored six straight points before Raegan Matherne hit a 3-pointer, putting the Lady Lions ahead 22-2 at the end of the first quarter.
“That’s just good because it gives us a bunch of momentum,” Allison said of Lady Lions getting their transition game going early. “It’s good for us as a team because it just pushes us to keep going. It’s good momentum.”
Allison scored 13 of her 23 points in the first quarter.
“She did a good job of recognizing when that was there tonight and when to take it deeper,” Martin said of Allison’s pull-up jumpers. “They were dropping back on that, and she did a good job of realizing they were on their heels and really just stopping and popping with that.”
Said Allison: “They left me open plenty of times, and honestly that’s kind of a mistake on them because knowing I’m a shooter, I just take my shots.”
Allison’s 3-pointer keyed a burst that put FSHS ahead 28-2 before Madison Prep got its first basket of the second quarter with roughly four minutes to play in the first half.
The Lady Lions led 32-6 when Martin subbed four players, beginning a trend for the remainder of the game.
Kloe Parrish’s 3-pointer gave FSHS a 35-7 lead, and the Lady Lions led 35-9 at halftime.
“We basically ran two different presses against them,” Martin said. “We did that to create some offense. They’re big. They’re long. They’ve got some good size, so in the half-court set slowed down, sometimes it’s hard for us to really be able to get some shots off. So being able to run the floor, I really like us getting out, running the floor, getting the ball up the floor early and playing like that. It was important for us to be able to do that with the press.”
Madison Prep, which had only six players, got as close as 38-11 before turnovers fueled a 9-0 burst that ended on Dupuy’s layup, sending the remainder of the game to a running clock.
Dupuy, who finished with 12 points, scored seven in the third quarter as the Lady Lions led 49-12 going into the fourth.
Martin went strictly to his bench players in the fourth quarter, with Parrish and Londyn Crowder hitting 3-pointers for FSHS and Madison Prep connecting on a pair of free throws for all of the scoring in the final period.
The Lady Lions connected on eight 3-pointers and went 5-for-12 from the line as seven players scored.
“Giving them the experience is big,” Martin said, noting all 13 of his players listed in the book played. “We talked in the locker room about you never know when you’ve got to step up and get out there and get some time and do some things on the court. Any of that time – whether it’s 20 seconds, 30 seconds, any time on the floor, if it just means settling your nerves for the next time you come in or if it’s just learning the little thing that we’re doing a little bit of a rotation, a little bit of an execution thing – all of that makes a difference. When you can get out there and do that, it’s going to make a huge difference for us down the road.”
“I’m looking forward to see what we do from here on,” Martin continued.
