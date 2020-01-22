The French Settlement girls basketball team picked up a pair of lopsided wins, defeating Pope John Paul II 67-11 in District 10-2A play on the road Tuesday and scoring a 73-16 victory over Pine on Monday.
FSHS 67, POPE JOHN PAUL II 11
The Lady Lions got rolling with a 22-4 run in the first quarter and held PJP to single-digit scoring in every quarter.
Dannah Martin led the Lady Lions with 20 points, 12 of which came in the first quarter. Mae Babin scored 17 points, while Serenity Smith finished with 15 points, including nine in the third quarter.
Gracelyn Sibley had seven points in the fourth quarter for FSHS.
FSHS 73, PINE 16
Martin erupted for 32 points as the Lady Lions connected on 13 3-pointers in the game.
Martin had eight 3-pointers in the game, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as FSHS led 23-0 after the first quarter.
Smith had 13 points with three 3-pointers, while Babin and Baylee Balfantz each scored eight points and Shay Parker scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.