If there’s one thing the French Settlement girls basketball team has figured out this season, it’s how to play on the road.
The No. 6-seeded Lady Lions played 20 games away from home during the regular season and defeated No. 22 D’Arbonne Woods Charter 61-31 on the road in the regional round of Class 2A playoffs. They’ll hit the travel again to face No. 3 Avoyelles Public Charter in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve done it a few times,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “We’ve definitely played our last game at home, and it’s just what we’ve got to do now. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re ready for the road challenges.”
Martin, however, admitted there’s something different about playing on the road in the postseason.
“Definitely going on the road has helped us as much as we’ve been on the road, but the playoffs are different,” he said. “Every atmosphere is going to be a different atmosphere, and it’s about to get loud, I can tell you.
“We’ve heard it’s going to be loud, but when you tip it off, it’s five-on-five and those people in the stands, they can’t play,” he said. “We’ve just got to block out the noise and go play.”
In the win over D’Arbonne Woods, Serenity Smith led the Lady Lions with 25 points, while Dannah Martin added 23, with Smith scoring 18 in the second half and Martin scoring 16.
Daniel Martin said the team has had solid practices since the playoffs began and has a good idea of what to expect from Avoyelles Public Charter, which defeated No. 14 Independence, 71-57 in the regional round.
“They like to full-court press,” he said. “They like to attack the basket. They’re going to try to play the game uptempo. It reminds you a little bit of Livingston Parish basketball in the way they approach the game.”
Daniel Martin is hoping that works to his team’s advantage.
“We’ve seen enough of that style this year, so I think that we should be prepared for that,” he said.
The Lady Lions, who last advanced to the quarterfinals two seasons ago, are one win away from a trip to next week’s state tournament in Lake Charles, and Martin said his team is all in doing everything it can to get there, including trying to make his job a bit easier in the postseason.
“I think there’s some excitement there, but if they’re feeling pressure, they haven’t really shown that pressure,” he said. “Now preparation, they’re bringing me scouting reports, so they’ve really been putting the time in …” Last game, they did the same thing, and so they’re eager, they’re hungry, but as far as pressure, I haven’t seen that from them. We started off a little tight the other night, but I’m not sure that was the pressure. I think that (it) was maybe just the road trip, but I think they’re ready. We kind of adopted that (mantra) ‘Why Not Us’, because we believe that we’ve got the ability to go out and be successful.”
