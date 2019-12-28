The French Settlement girls basketball team went 3-0 in the Hannan Tournament, which wrapped up Saturday.
The Lady Lions closed out the event with a 72-25 victory over West St. John and posted a 50-26 win over John Ehret after opening with a 58-22 win over Pearl River on Thursday.
FSHS 72, WEST ST. JOHN 25
The Lady Lions led 21-3 after the first quarter as Serenity Smith scored eight of her 19 points, and Mae Babin added six of her 10 points.
FSHS, which held West St. John to single-digit scoring in every quarter, led 38-12 at halftime.
Dannah Martin scored 13 of her 19 points in the third quarter, helped the Lady Lions build a 59-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Martin and Smith each hit four 3-pointers, while Laura Cox added three 3-pointers as part of an 11-point game.
FSHS 50, JOHN EHRET 26
FSHS led 17-1 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime before going on a 17-3 run in the third quarter.
Martin had 26 points, including five 3-pointers, while Babin added 12 points, and Smith and Erika McCrystal each had six points.
FSHS 58, PEARL RIVER 22
FSHS opened the tournament by holding Pearl River to single-digit scoring in every quarter to help spark an 33-11 lead at halftime.
Martin had 25 points, 12 of which came in the second quarter.
French Settlement hit seven 3-pointers in the game, with Martin connecting on four, Cox hitting two and Smith hitting one.
Smith finished with 12 points, while Cox and Babin each had six.
