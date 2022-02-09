FRENCH SETTLEMENT – There’s plenty of familiarity between the French Settlement and Springfield girls basketball teams, and it showed in the latest meeting between the teams.
The Lady Lions led by a point at the end of the third quarter, and Stella Allison scored three quick baskets early in the fourth, sparking FSHS to a 56-45 win in District 10-2A action Tuesday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“We’re so similar in the way we like to play,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said after his team moved to 18-8 and 3-0 in district play. “Both of us like to get up and down the floor. Both of us run the same offense, kind of the same type press, so we’re real similar. Our girls made some big plays in the second half, and I think that was the difference in the game.”
“This is huge,” Martin continued, noting the Lady Lions lost two meetings against Springfield earlier this season. “The points we’ll get off this, not only does it put us in a good spot as far district goes, but it’s huge for the points as far as the playoffs, too. This will really help us out with the playoffs. This is the biggest win of the season for us.”
Meanwhile, Springfield lost its second straight game, falling to 19-6 and 2-2 and is at No. 8 in the Class 2A power rankings by geauxpreps.com.
“I feel like we kind of peaked at the French Settlement Tournament about a month ago, and I haven’t been real happy with how we’ve played …,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said, noting the team went through some illness on the team and played some weaker teams during that stretch. “We knew that (last) Friday night (against Doyle) and tonight were two second-round-type opponents that you’ve got to be able to beat if you want to do something in the tournament. Obviously, we’re disappointed to lose, but at least we’re playing tough competition that’s getting us ready for the playoffs. Unfortunately, we’re falling and hopefully we don’t fall out of that top eight. That was our goal all year jus to stay in the top eight, and it’s going to be close.”
FSHS, which is at No. 12 in the Class 2A power rankings by geauxpreps.com, fought to grab a 37-36 edge going into the fourth quarter of the back-and-forth contest.
That’s when Allison took over, scoring on a steal and layup, then getting an assist from Brooke Karpinski, who came up with a steal under the basket and dished to Allison for a layup and a 41-36 lead.
“I was just trying to do what I could do and try to help out all my teammates, keeping them pumped up and stuff and just trying to do my thing,” said Allison, who finished with eight points.
Said Martin: “Stella’s a spark. I don’t think she realizes how much of a spark she brings when she comes into the game. She just gets out there and plays. She’s not overthinking the game or anything like that. She just cuts loose and plays, and that’s when she plays her best. She’s just that type of player. You just kind of let her go and let her do her thing. She came out and made some huge plays for us late. We talk about her offense being a lot, but she had a couple of blocks on the defensive end and she had several big rebounds. Everybody played their part well, whether it was defending a certain person, just stepping over forcing them to take a difficult shot, trying to limit them to one shot. I thought we did a good job of that.”
After an inside basket by Springfield’s Emersyn Neal, Allison got another basket for a 43-38 lead. Neal led Springfield with 20 points, while Tessa Jones scored 10.
Springfield struggled from the field in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Lions took advantage, working the boards to pad the lead.
Brooke Dupuy, who had 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 48-41, and Gracelyn Sibley added eight of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, scoring on three inside baskets and a pair of free throws – the last of which gave FSHS a 55-43 lead with 46.9 seconds to play.
“Playing against tough teams is really hard, and we knew what we had to do at the beginning of the game,” said Sibley, who finished with 24 points. “Through the first and second quarters, we kind of handled that, but we were kind of in a slump with our shots and our free throws. After halftime, we kind of picked it up. Toward the end of the third quarter, that’s when stuff started really going good for us …”
Said Dreher: “The biggest disappointment was … everybody knows what everybody’s trying to do, and we were supposed to do a better job on their post player (Sibley), and we gave her 20-something points, most of them in the second half. That’s not getting around and not helping on the backside. She hurt us. That was, I think the biggest difference in the game besides us not making some shots around the goal.”
The game was tied at 23-23 at halftime, and Springfield opened the third quarter with a 6-0 burst on baskets from Neal, Tessa Jones and Jaci Williams, putting the Lady Bulldogs ahead 29-23.
But French Settlement chipped away as Dupuy’s 3-pointer keyed a 10-0 run, giving the Lady Lions a 33-29 lead on Allison’s jumper.
“We came out great, got some steals and then we over trap here, and they hit a three and another basket, and it’s like all that was for nothing,” Dreher said. “Then it was back-and-forth, and we just didn’t get some shots to fall when we needed them.”
Neal hit a 3-pointer, keying a burst that put Springfield ahead 36-35 before Sibley hit a pair of free throws to put the Lady Lions up 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Our goal was to score first in the third quarter, score last in the third quarter,” Martin said, while praising his bench players. “We gave up that opportunity, but we did a good job fighting back in that one. It was just runs like that the whole game. They’d make a little run. We’d make a little run. They’d make a little run, and then we were just able to put a little bit longer run together and take a 7-8 point lead, and then we were able to kind of eat some clock and stretch that a little bit.”
Springfield led 12-11 at the end of a first quarter which featured seven lead changes and one tie.
The second quarter stayed close with Springfield taking a 16-12 lead on Vincent’s putback before FSHS went 3-for-4 at the line and went ahead 17-16 on Raegan Matherne’s inside basket.
Springfield countered with a 5-0 burst to pull ahead 21-17 on Neal’s basket.
Sibley hit a pair of free throws to get FSHS within 23-21 with 1:01 to play in the first half. Springfield later got a steal and missed two shots. Dupuy was fouled and hit two free throws with 37.3 seconds left, sealing the tie at halftime.
“It was crazy early on, and you just kind of knew it was going to be that way, so as a coach, you just knew it was too early to get too amped up about it, because you knew it was going to be back-and-forth like that for the whole game,” Martin said. “This is a team that beat us pretty good early in the season, so I’m proud of the progress we’ve made throughout the season. You’ve got to give it to these girls. They’ve come a long way from game one until now, and we’re definitely a different team than what we were early in the year.”
