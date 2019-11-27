The French Settlement girls basketball team wrapped up the Sacred Heart of Ville Platte Tournament with a 62-23 win over the host team and a 63-39 victory over St. Edmund.
FSHS 62, SACRED HEART-VP 23
The Lady Lions led 34-12 at halftime to cruise to the win while hitting nine 3-pointers as a team.
Dannah Martin led FSHS with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, while Serenity Smith had 17 points with two 3-pointers. Mae Babin finished with eight points, while Laura Cox had six with a pair of 3-pointers.
FSHS 63, ST. EDMUND 39
The Lady Lions hit nine 3-pointers in the game and led 38-20 at halftime.
Smith led FSHS with 24 points, including four treys, while Martin had 21 points with five 3-pointers. Babin scored 16 points.
FSHS went 9-for-13 from the free-throw line.
