FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Some may not have seen the French Settlement girls basketball team sitting in this spot when the season started, but Lady Lions coach Daniel Martin wasn’t one of them.
The Lady Lions built a double-digit lead then held off a Doyle comeback attempt, picking up a 57-49 win over the Lady Tigers to clinch at least a share of the District 10-2A title Thursday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“I expected it. I did,” Martin of winning a district title after his team moved to 19-8 and 4-0. “I told them from the beginning they didn’t realize how good they were and how good they could be. That’s been our conversation since day one.
“They came in and they worked hard every single day,” Martin continued. “They bought into what we were doing. We changed everything. They worked at it and worked at until they got the execution down. From there, we have been able to turn our attention to the little details and just working to get better. I’m proud of what they’re doing. I’m proud of the way they’re playing and just the way they bought in.”
The Lady Lions can clinch the outright title with a win at Pope John Paul II Friday.
Looking back, Doyle coach Sam White said her team should have started the game in a press.
“We just didn’t come out overly intense, and I think for us to do that, we have got to really come out and give some pressure,” White said. “It’s no different than it’s always been for me. That really helps our offense get to rolling. At the end of the game, if you watch, the more offensive pressure we gave, we made them play defense after that. We can’t really sit back and let good things happen. We have to go make good things happen, and that is my fault. We should have started out more intense than what we did.”
Hayzlyn Granade hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, putting the Lady Lions up 38-29.
“I’ve always said we shoot the ball well because we don’t second-guess shots,” Martin said after the Lady Lions hit seven 3-pointers. “If you go into the game and you just play your game and don’t second-guess it, then you’re not looking over your shoulder every time you take a shot.”
The momentum carried into the fourth quarter as Raegan Matherne’s 3-pointer capped a 7-0 burst which put FSHS up 45-29.
From there, Doyle chipped away, with Kylee Savant’s 3-pointer cutting the lead to 47-43.
French Settlement pulled away, with Brooke Karpinski hitting a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to push the lead to 52-43, essentially putting the game out of reach.
Karpinski went 5-for-6 at the line in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 14 points.
“I have always been a terrible free-throw shooter,” Karpinski said with a laugh. “I’ve been working really hard on it lately. Being that bad all through my career, it was like a ball of nerves on the line, but then making them was big for us, I guess.”
The Lady Lions led 23-20 at halftime, and Doyle got within a point three times, the last at 29-28 on Savant’s three-point play.
Kassidy Rivero led Doyle with a steady 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while Savant had 16 with two 3-pointers.
Gracelyn Sibley’s inside basket keyed a run that put FSHS up 38-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter’s been our quarter lately,” Martin said. “We’ve got to keep that going. Now if we could just put three quarters together with that to where all quarters can be our quarter, I wouldn’t mind that. We kind of forced them into some tough shots, so then we were able to get out and run with the basketball. Then they started trying to bring some pressure to change some things up on us and got us a little rattled with it.”
Sibley finished with 12 points, all in the second half.
“You know their attention was trying to take Gracelyn out the game, trying to really focus on her,” Martin said. “I thought the second half by our guards attacking, it forced them to have to open up a little bit more so they weren’t able to focus so much on Gracelyn, and then when she got it, she was just a monster inside tonight once she got it in there.”
The first quarter featured three ties and five lead changes. Savant’s 3-pointer from the top of the key put Doyle ahead 13-9, but French Settlement closed with a 7-0 burst, capped by consecutive steals and layups by Karpinski, putting the Lady Lions up 16-13 going into the second quarter.
“Starting off the game, you were expecting it really,” Martin said of the back-and-forth nature of the contest, while noting he let his team go early from practice on Wednesday following Tuesday night’s win over Springfield. “You knew it was going to be the way it was. I told the girls it was going to be a game of runs. We just had to make the longer run.”
French Settlement’s Brooke Dupuy finished with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, two of which came in the first quarter.
“My approach is just to stay calm under pressure and just do what I’ve been doing best,” Dupuy said. “I practice really hard focusing on my threes in practice. They haven’t been falling recently, and I’ve been trying to get a little bit extra in, and they fell tonight for me.”
Doyle got within 16-15 on Kassidy Rivero’s layup, but Granade’s 3-pointer was part of a run that put the Lady Lions up 23-16.
“We could never get over that little hump,” White said. “We just couldn’t. If a good thing happened to us, we allowed a good thing to happen to them, and you can’t do that. You have to have 50-50 stops, and you have to go score. We went lulls of time this game without scoring, long periods of time, and if the other basketball team that you’re playing is any kind of capable, you are going to struggle to beat them going lulls of time without scoring. We’re young. Scoring does not come easy to us, it doesn’t, but we did have opportunities that we kind of let slip away, and then we spent a lot of time of standing around.”
The Lady Tigers closed the half with a 4-0 burst, capped by Kay Kay Savant’s basket.
Doyle closes the regular season at Northlake Christian on Friday, and the girls playoff pairings will be announced Monday.
“It’s been an up-and-down season anyway,” White said. “We are trying to end it on an up. We have to have a short memory because we play (Friday), and then we need to prepare like heck for the playoffs because that’s important, and anything can happen when you step into that gym for playoffs. They’ve shown that they’re capable of winning. They’re capable of winning against pretty good teams. You’ve just got to go do it.”
