FSHS vs SHS girls Emersyn Neal, Stella Allison

Springfield's Emersyn Neal (24) drives to the goal with French Settlement's Stella Allison (3) defending.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The French Settlement girls basketball team came into its game with Springfield with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.

As a result, the Lady Lions evened the season series with the Lady Bulldogs, using a big run in the third quarter to pull away for a 57-42 win Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.

French Settlement's Brooke Dupuy and Stella Allison discuss the Lady Lions' win over Springfield.
FSHS vs SHS girls Gracelyn Sibley, Anna Richardson

French Settlement's Gracelyn Sibley (14) and Springfield's Anna Richardson (11) battle for the rebound.

