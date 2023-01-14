FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The French Settlement girls basketball team came into its game with Springfield with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
As a result, the Lady Lions evened the season series with the Lady Bulldogs, using a big run in the third quarter to pull away for a 57-42 win Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
“It’s a big win for us,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said of his team, which is No. 4 in the Division III power ratings and moved to 14-5. “They beat us early in the year, so to be able to get that back and kind of tie up the series between us 1-1, and we had a loss the other night (54-50 at Hannan). We wanted that one back bad, so to be able to come out and pick up the win tonight is huge just to kind of just settle those things.”
“I’m excited about the win,” Martin continued. “I’m proud of the girls and how they got after it. I’m excited for them stepping up to the challenge tonight.”
Springfield, No. 7 in the Division III non-select power rankings, dropped to 12-8 after the non-district game.
“I told the girls before this that we have a bunch of teams in our district this year that are going to be very competitive, and these are the ones you’ve got to win if you want to do anything,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “We beat them (FSHS) twice last year and then lost the one that mattered for the district. The district doesn’t start until (next) Friday. We have St. Thomas, so that will kind of start that part of it off. Obviously, that’s a goal of ours to win district, just like it is theirs.”
The Lady Lions led 30-21 at halftime, but Springfield took advantage of French Settlement turnovers with Anna Richardson, who had eight points, hitting a pair of free throws and an inside basket during a run which cut the lead to 31-29.
From there, Stella Allison’s steal and layup keyed a run which put the Lady Lions 44-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
“That part was disappointing,” Dreher said. “When we kind of made that little run, I felt like, ‘OK, we’re going to get back in this,’ and then quickly it just disappeared, and we could never get it back after that.”
The Lady Lions worked their half-court game early in the contest but went uptempo to help spark the scoring surge.
“Defense definitely plays a big role in that, and we really stepped up up top on our press,” Allison said of the run after scoring 18 points in the game. “We did really good forcing turnovers, hitting back taps, getting stuff like that. We had actually originally talked in the timeout to get three back taps this half, and we did, and I think that played a really big role. I definitely like playing at a faster pace because you get to push the ball up the court, and you’re going to get those open looks and a lot of open passes and it’s really good. It was good win.”
Dreher noted the Lady Bulldogs had success in their win over French Settlement in the parish tournament by playing patiently and executing their offense, something he said didn’t happen in Friday’s game. He said another factor was that the Lady Lions held Springfield point guard Tessa Jones scoreless.
“I just felt like overall we were in too (much of a) hurry, too many turnovers, just out of control too many times,” Dreher said. “I’m guessing we had mid-20s or more turnovers and just people were just trying to play faster than they are. We’re not the quickest team. Everybody’s got a different speed. You have to know that speed, and you can’t just start dribbling and going out of control, and that happened a lot. I was disappointed (in the) turnovers, and we didn’t really execute in terms of running stuff enough.”
Four players scored for French Settlement during the third quarter, with Brooke Dupuy putting up five and Gracelyn Sibley four. Sibley finished with 10 points.
“The girls shared the ball well tonight, and we ran the floor well,” Martin said. “They played hard. Both teams did, but I thought our girls did a great job of sprinting out, playing hard offensively and defensively. Then we got in some foul trouble and our bench was huge – came in and made big plays for us when we needed them – made some big shots for us, made some big defensive plays for us. They were huge for us.”
Springfield got within 48-40 on Jaci Williams’ inside basket, but Sibley’s three-point play, a 3-pointer by Dupuy and a basket by Sibley pushed the lead to 56-42.
Springfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Emersyn Neal’s 3-pointer to open the scoring, and a free throw by Williams before Allison hit a basket and a 3-pointer and Brooke Karpinski connected on a bucket during a burst to put FSHS ahead 7-4.
Blayre Wheat’s 3-pointer got Springfield within 10-9 to end the first quarter.
“You could tell we were trying to do the right thing, and we were just a little bit off the mark on every one of them – getting to the right spot and maybe the pass was a little off or trying to go to the right area and maybe we kick it around a little bit,” Martin said of the first quarter. “Credit both teams. Both teams were really getting after each other at that time and just kind of forcing a little bit of that. You’ve got some quick guards that are really getting into each other a little bit, so that made it a struggle a little bit. Both teams early were a little out of sorts, but I think that’s why.”
Neal, who led Springfield with 19 points, hit a basket to put the Lady Bulldogs up 11-10, and the lead changed hands twice before Dupuy’s 3-pointer tied the game at 15-15.
“We came out of the gate alright and then we were trying to help too much from certain spots and left some girls wide open,” Dreher said. “You can’t leave them that open. No. 5 (Dupuy), I knew has had some big games. I think she hit three threes the last time we played them, and we didn’t do a very good job on her.”
From there, Hayzlyn Granade and Dupuy hit 3-pointers, sparking a run that put the Lady Lions ahead 25-16.
Dupuy hit four 3-pointers, including two in the second quarter, as part of a 15-point effort.
“The last few games, I’ve just been trying to stay calm in the corners,” Dupuy said. “That’s really my job – just wait on my shot and not be selfish, don’t take it whenever there’s somebody in my face. They just weren’t in my face, so I just took my shot.”
Williams, who finished with 10 points, completed a three-point play to cut the lead to 25-19 before Allison’s three-point play extended the lead to 28-19.
Williams hit two free throws, and Laney Wilson two for FSHS, giving the Lady Lions a 30-21 lead at halftime.
“That was a big run for us at the end of the first half,” Martin said. “There was about a minute and half to go … and I was kind of playing with do we slow it down and try to run a little bit of clock and get to a one-shot deal here, or do we keep pushing the basketball and keep playing? So we decided to keep rolling with it and just kind of let that flow and see what happens with it, and it worked out for us. Some nights you do that, and you might look brilliant with it. Some nights you do that, and you might look like you don’t know what you’re doing. It worked out for us tonight though.”
Dreher is hoping the loss will help his team going forward.
“You’ve got to be able to beat teams,” he said. “Close doesn’t count in basketball, so hopefully this will kind of wake us up and get us ready. We don’t play any more than two games (a week) the rest of the way here. We’ve just got to play a little more with the team and under control.”
