French Settlement got off to a fast start and never looked back in a 66-33 win over Beekman Charter to advance to the second round of the Class 2A girls basketball playoffs on Thursday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
No. 6 French Settlement hosts No. 22 D'Arbonne Woods Charter, which got a bye in the first round, in the regional round next week.
French Settlement opened with a 15-2 run and led 29-8 at halftime.
The Lady Lions led 44-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Dannah Martin led FSHS with 25 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. Mae Babin added 14 points, while Shay Parker and Serenity Smith each had 11.
