French Settlement’s Dannah Martin hasn’t decided on a college just yet, but she’s got some guidelines when it comes to choosing one.
“I definitely want it to be a family atmosphere,” she said. “Obviously, any college you’d want to play for is going to be striving to win, but I want a really competitive atmosphere – everyone’s in, everyone’s bought in ready to win kind of thing. I want it to be pretty close to what I’ve had in high school. I don’t want to go somewhere huge. I want to go somewhere small where it’s going to be kind of like French Settlement.”
Martin, who was a second-team All-Parish selection and a member of the Small Schools Fab 5 after her helping the Lady Lions to the Class 2A playoffs in her junior year, has been in contact with LSU-Alexandria, Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Ga., Austin College (Texas), Millsaps, Columbia, Knox College (Illinois) and Northwestern State during her recruiting process.
“At this point, it’s kind of just a decision time, trying to weigh the pros and cons of each school and figure out where I where I’m going to fit best and what’s going to be the best fit for me,” Martin said. “Going and playing, I get nervous if a college is there or something like that, but it’s gotten easier, and I’m starting to finally enjoy it now.”
Martin has spent the summer playing AAU ball with the ECS Lady Eagles, who have one tournament left in Dallas after playing in tournaments in Kentucky, Alabama and Houston.
“With AAU, it’s a different kind of basketball because it’s a different mentality,” Martin said. “A lot of the teams you’ll play, especially if you’re at a showcase tournament, it’s more about who’s going to see me and what I’m going to do rather than a team thing, which is one thing that I like about our team because we’ve really kind of looked past that and been able to really just focus on still playing team basketball rather than playing for ourselves.”
What makes Martin’s situation unique is her coach at French Settlement, Daniel Martin, is also her father.
“When I talk to the coaches, I try to talk to them as from a standpoint as dad, and then talk to them from a standpoint as a coach or vice versa,” Daniel Martin said. “When they ask me about it, I try to give them a true evaluation of who she is as a player, so I’ll talk to them in terms of style of play and then from that how I feel like she fits into a system.
“A lot of times it turns into a basketball conversation, obviously, and then we’ll try to approach from the standpoint as a dad – ‘Here’s what we’re looking at. What are we looking at financially? Where are we at with her major?’ – these different things. I try to approach it from both avenues, usually with some good conversation.”
Dannah Martin said she trying to decide on a major – either journalism or education with the goal of getting into coaching – while trying to decide on a college.
“There was a point where I had pretty much made my decision and I was ready to commit and ready for it to be over with," she said, "but my parents and friends just kind of (told me) ‘Keep your options open, you never know what’s going to come. Keep the doors open.’ And even some of the other coaches that I’ve talked to (have said), ‘We’d love for you to commit right now’, but (I’m just) keeping my options open.”
