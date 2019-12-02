French Settlement's Dannah Martin scored 30 points, including her 2,000th career point, in the Lady Lions' 61-26 win over False River on Monday.
Martin had seven points in the first quarter and Serenity Smith six as FSHS led 17-1.
Martin, who hit five 3-pointers in the game, had 18 points in the second quarter and Smith six as FSHS led 45-9 at halftime.
Martin hit her milestone basket, making the score 50-9, early in the third quarter.
Smith had 18 points for the Lady Lions.
