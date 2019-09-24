For French Settlement’s Serenity Smith, the decision to commit to play basketball at Kentucky Christian wasn’t difficult – not when the school allowed her the chance to combine two of her passions – basketball and her faith.
“That’s (faith) pretty big to me in my life and with basketball just because I feel like it’s just so important to learn more as you get older in your life, so while playing the sport you love, I feel like it’s also important to learn about who gave you that sport and who gave you the ability to play that sport,” said Smith, who committed to the school over the summer. “I feel like it’s pretty cool that I can take two things that I really enjoy and really love and have them together in an environment like that.”
Smith, who visited the NAIA school located in Grayson, Ky., once during the recruiting process, said another factor in her decision came from her interactions with Kentucky Christian coach Lisa Conn, whom Smith talked with after a camp and Run for the Roses, an AAU tournament in Louisville.
“I think the draw for me there was just how comforting I felt there,” Smith said. “I came from French Settlement, and Kentucky Christian is a very small school compared to other colleges. The coach there really kind of reminded me of Coach Daniel (Martin), my coach now, just the way that her values lie and her faith and with Coach Daniel, I felt like she could keep me grounded in my faith as well as I learn and grow.”
Martin said Kentucky Christian is a great choice for Smith.
“I think it’s going to be a real good fit for her,” Martin said. “Coming from a smaller school, I think that the environment that she’ll have there will be really good. Getting away from home, it’s going to be a family-type environment at Kentucky Christian, I believe. I think that’s going to be a good thing for her, because I know that she’s very family-oriented.
“I know she enjoyed going to their camp and she said that they connected well with the coaches, and that’s such a big part of it,” Martin continued. “It’s feeling comfortable with who’s coaching you. These kids spend so many years under one coach, and really the most developmental years of their athletic careers are under their high school coaches, so finding something in college that’s a good fit and feeling comfortable with that because their roles totally change and the environment changes and the nature of school changes. That comfort’s so important to them.”
Smith said Kentucky Christian also stayed in contact with her through the NCSA recruiting app.
Smith, who was a second-team All-District 10-2A selection and an honorable mention All-Parish selection as a junior, chose Kentucky Baptist over East Texas Baptist, LSU-Alexandria, Southern Arkansas, Covenant College and Hendrix College in Conway, Ark.
She said she was hesitant to commit to Kentucky Christian at first because of the distance from French Settlement to the campus, which is roughly an 884-mile trek, but her visit to the campus changed that.
“As soon as I got there, I just fell in love with the campus, and then I went through the camp, and I was like, ‘Wow! These people really push you, but they also encourage you.’ They’re here for you,” Smith said.
Smith said she solidified her decision while eating with her family at a mexican restaurant near campus.
“I just told them I know this is where I want to be at and I know that this is where I’m going to be most successful at,” Smith said. “In my heart, I just felt like it was the right decision all together.”
Smith has played every position while at French Settlement, and Martin said she’ll make the move to point guard this season, and it’s that versatility both said that will be beneficial in Smith’s transition to the college game.
“Every time I talked to a coach, I just told them that I’m willing to do whatever it takes and willing to play wherever they need me to play,” Smith said. “From freshman year to now, I went from five through the one.”
“I think any time you can play multiple positions and experience that, even if it’s from a standpoint of understanding other players and understanding what they’re trying to accomplish, I think it’s going to make you a better player,” Martin said. “She’ll be playing a guard in college, and I think understanding what they’re trying to accomplish in the post, but also being able to defend different positions is going to be a huge deal for her.”
Smith, who has played AAU ball since the fifth grade, said she’s happy to have the recruiting process behind her and its looking forward to playing in college.
“I’m super glad,” Smith said. “It’s always been a goal of mine since I was little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.