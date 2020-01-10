The French Settlement girls basketball team split a pair of road games, defeating Riverside 61-23 on Thursday and dropping a 63-54 decision to University High on Tuesday.
FSHS 61, RIVERSIDE 23
The Lady Lions held Riverside to single-digit scoring in every quarter, building a 32-8 lead at halftime.
Dannah Martin led FSHS with 33 points, including seven 3-pointers. Serenity Smith added nine points with one 3-pointer, while Baylee Balfantz scored eight points.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 63, FSHS 54
The Lady Lions led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter before University High pulled ahead 28-27 at halftime.
U-High, which hit 11 3-pointers in the game, led 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Martin led FSHS with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Shay Parker and Mae Babin each had eight points and Brooke Dupuy added six.
