For a little perspective, the members of the current French Settlement girls basketball team weren’t even born the last time the Lady Lions made it to the state tournament.
It’s been 20 years, but the wait is over.
The No. 6 Lady Lions got off to a fast start then held off a fourth-quarter charge to notch a 51-45 victory over No. 3 Avoyelles Public Charter in a Class 2A quarterfinal game on the road Thursday.
“It’s really caused some excitement on campus,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said of the Lady Lions’ season. “It’s caused excitement in the community. The girls have taken a lot of pride in this. They know how hard they’ve had to work for it, and it’s something they deserve. I’m just really excited for them.”
French Settlement avenged last season’s first-round playoff loss to Avoyelles Charter and advances to next week’s state tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles to face No. 2 Red River, a 64-47 winner over No. 7 Ferriday, in the semifinals.
French Settlement got rolling early, leading 12-2 at the end of the first quarter, which Martin said was key for his team on the road.
“We were really trying to kind of take advantage of the crowd,” Martin said. “We knew that they were going to play uptempo, so we didn’t press them. We felt like they were going to force the tempo enough to where we didn’t need to, and we really thought that we could use the crowd to our advantage because of the way they play. I think it did. I actually think it kind of (rattled the crowd) a little bit. It was packed and it was loud. They did a good job. Their student section was huge, and their student section was involved the whole game. I think for our girls, it was just a confidence-boost to come out and get off to a quick start.”
Another factor was the early involvement of FSHS post player Mae Babin, who scored six of her 12 points in the opening quarter.
“They really tried to get up on the basketball and tried to force us away from the basket, so that opened some things up inside, and she did a good job of finishing inside,” Martin said. “She looked like she was 100 percent tonight, and she definitely played with a lot of confidence.”
The Lady Lions, who went 11-for-18 from the free-throw line, went into halftime with a 27-16 lead as Dannah Martin scored 11 of her 25 points in the second quarter.
Daniel Martin said starters Baylee Balfantz, Shay Parker and Serenity Smith were all on the bench in the second quarter, each with three fouls at halftime.
Martin said Parker and Balfantz each picked up a fourth foul in the third quarter, forcing him to pull Smith.
“During that time, I thought the bench did a good job,” Daniel Martin said. “I thought that Mae and Dannah kind of held it together for us, too, and they made some big plays for us during those times.”
Still, FSHS pulled ahead 41-26 heading into the fourth quarter, and Avoyelles Charter, which went 12-for-24 from the line, responded with a 19-10 run to close out the game.
Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines had 18 points, with 14 coming in the second half.
