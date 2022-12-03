FS @ Maurepas girls Brooklyn Reine, Stella Allison

Maurepas' Brooklyn Reine (13) makes a pass as French Settlement's Stella Allison defends during Friday's game.

 Renee Glascock | The News

MAUREPAS – The French Settlement girls basketball team continued is solid start to the season, while Maurepas is trying to gain some footing while making progress under first-year coach Trey Sparks.

The Lady Lions got off to a fast start, keying a 52-18 win over the Lady Wolves in a Livingston Parish matchup Friday at Maurepas.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.