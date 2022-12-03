MAUREPAS – The French Settlement girls basketball team continued is solid start to the season, while Maurepas is trying to gain some footing while making progress under first-year coach Trey Sparks.
The Lady Lions got off to a fast start, keying a 52-18 win over the Lady Wolves in a Livingston Parish matchup Friday at Maurepas.
“One of our strengths is to come out and press,” FSHS assistant coach Roy Moore said after filling in for Lady Lions coach Daniel Martin, who went to watch his daughter, former FSHS standout Dannah Martin-Hartwick, play for LSU-Alexandria. “We love to press. We love to get after it. We tell the girls ‘Get out there and increase your intensity right off the bat and take it to them right off the bat and run the floor.’ That’s the strength of this team. That’s what Coach Martin has prepared them for, and they did a good job in the first half.”
Sparks said he saw improvement from his team against the Lady Lions.
“We know that they (French Settlement) play fast,” he said after the Lady Wolves dropped to 0-9. “They’ve been putting up points and things like that, but at this point, I think I’m focused more on our end, just trying to get better at what we do before we worry about trying to stop everybody else. I think, in a sense, success for our team was had tonight. Despite the scoreboard, I think that we were successful at what we wanted to do.”
French Settlement (7-1) worked the boards early, limiting Maurepas to one shot with consecutive inside baskets from Gracelyn Sibley giving the Lady Lions a 17-2 lead.
Saige Bercegeay hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Wolves before an inside basket keyed a 10-2 run by French Settlement to close out the first quarter, capped by Stella Allison’s basket for a 27-7 lead.
Allison scored 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter and had 17 points in the first half.
“I’ve just been going out there at practice, my shot’s been good, my teammates are helping me, cheering me up,” Allison said of what’s been working for her early in the season. “We’ve got each other’s backs all the time.”
Brooke Karpinski and Allison hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Sydney Burkes nailed another for Maurepas to open the second quarter, making the score 33-10.
Allison said the quick start was key for the Lady Lions.
“That’s kind of every game plan we have,” she said. “If you start off hot, it gets a lot of motivation, and it’s good.”
From there, an inside basket from Allison keyed a burst that extended the lead to 39-10 before Bercegeay’s free throw. The Lady Lions led 42-11 at halftime.
“There was a little situation in the first or second quarter, I believe it was, where we quit passing the ball, and we started playing a little bit too much one-on-one, so we had to remind them, ‘Hey, get back to your passing. You’re a good passing team. Ya’ll like to share the basketball’, and once they started doing that again, they got the back doors, the passes, the easy layups. Once they passed and they passed and they passed, and they hit the cutters like they’re supposed to in their offense, that’s the way it’s supposed to work,” Moore said.
Allison hit a layup, and Bercegeay and French Settlement’s Brooke Dupuy traded 3-pointers as part of a run that put the Lady Lions ahead 49-14 to open the third quarter.
French Settlement went to its bench as the game went to a running clock, which Moore said will be key for the Lady Lions as the season progresses.
“It’s important for the future,” he said of getting younger players varsity minutes. “You never know when someone’s going to be sick. You never know when someone’s going to get hurt. That happens to every team, every basketball season. You’ve got to get those younger players some experience. That’s critical.”
Brooklyn Reine had a steal and layup for Maurepas which, cut the lead to 52-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Paige Vicknair had a pair of free throws for the Lady Wolves for the only scoring in the fourth quarter.
Sibley finished with 11 points as seven players scored for FSHS.
Bercegeay led Maurepas, whose roster has expanded from six players last season to nine, with seven points, while Burkes added five.
“It’s my first year,” Sparks said. “It’s a building year, and it’s really building from the ground up, so you look for those small success, and then eventually whenever they understand that, it will turn to big success, which would be winning.”
“Keep an eye out for us,” Sparks continued. “I think by the end of the season, those little successes will take place and show the big success.”
