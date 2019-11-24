French Settlement held St. Helena to single-digit scoring in three quarters to grab a 41-29 win to win the FSHS Tip-Off Classic on Saturday at FSHS.
After leading 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Dannah Martin scored 11 of her 21 points in the second quarter, helping the Lady Lions to a 22-14 lead at halftime.
FSHS led 35-24 at the end of the third quarter as Serenity Smith scored five of her nine points.
The Lady Lions hit six 3-pointers in the game with Martin connecting on four and Laura Cox and Shay Parker adding one each.
St. Amant defeated St. Mary's Academy to finish third in the tournament.
