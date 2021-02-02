For the second time in less than a week, COVID-19 put the brakes on a Livingston Parish girls basketball team’s season.
French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said Tuesday his team is in quarantine because of contact tracing and won’t be able to finish out the regular season, similar to the situation of the Live Oak girls basketball team.
“The quarantine would take us past the deadline for playing regular season games at this point, so there’s no option to even make up the games at this point,” Martin said. “What it does allow us to do is get back before the playoffs start … so we’ll be back in time for the playoffs, but we won’t be able to play any more regular season games.”
The Lady Lions (11-10) defeated Pine 42-32 on the road Monday and are at No. 18 in the Class 2A power ratings by geauxpreps.com.
“I think we should be OK as far as the playoffs go,” Martin said. “I don’t know how it will affect us at all. Will it help us? Will it hurt us? Who knows? At this point, you play with the hand you’re dealt, for sure. I’ve been saying that all year. You just kind of roll with things, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
It’s the latest in a string of COVID related issues for the Lady Lions this season, with Martin saying a couple of his players have missed time, while he had COVID and was quarantined and also had the flu.
“We’ve kind of went with the mentality of if somebody else is out, somebody else step up, and we’re going to go play and get after it,” Martin said. “This year for us was a different look because we’re so young, so we weren’t necessarily established on ‘we have to have this player to be successful’, or anything like that. We wanted to make sure we worked to get better every game. I feel like they’ve done that. I feel like we’ve surprised a lot of people at where we were at this season considering we lost not just five seniors, but five seniors that had been staples of this program for a long time and five players that were impact players.”
Martin also said things may have been starting to click for his young team, especially in Monday’s game with Pine. The Lady Lions won’t be able to practice while in quarantine, but Martin said he stressed to his team the importance of working on their games at home.
“I felt like last night, we may have put together our best team effort that we’ve had all season as far as understanding being in the right spots, doing the right things,” Martin said. “You see that growth, and you hate to see the regular season end this way, but I felt like last night was an exclamation point to our regular season, so we ended that way and we just start focusing on the playoffs now. We’re just doing it a little bit earlier than everybody else, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.