For the first time in a long time, the Maurepas girls basketball team will have a new head coach.
Renell Gunter, who has coached at the junior high and high school levels, will take over as head coach this season with longtime Lady Wolves coach Brittany Lauzervich on leave this year for medical reasons.
Maurepas principal Kenny Kraft said Gabby Felps, who was Maurepas’ junior high coach last season, will be Gunter’s assistant coach.
“I think between Gabby and Renell, we’ll have a good combination of coaches,” Kraft said. “Right now, we’re low on numbers. We’re trying to get kids out. We’re probably going to have quite a few seventh and eighth-graders this year playing girls basketball.”
“We’ve got a bunch of good young girls in junior high, so in time, our varsity should be well set, but just getting them out, getting them mature and getting them in basketball shape is going to take a little time, but I think we’re going to be fine down the road,” Kraft continued.
Gunter, who was one of Lauzervich’s assistants last season and is also Maurepas’ softball coach, said familiarity with the team will be a plus in the transition.
“They’re used to me on the softball field, but on the basketball court, I’m a different person because it’s a different sport, of course, but I think with them being familiar with me and respecting me and knowing me, it’s going to be an easy transition,” she said. “And I coached them in junior high. I had them all in junior high, except for the two seniors in basketball, so they’re used to me …”
Meanwhile, Lauzervich, who coached the Lady Wolves for the past 10 seasons, is stepping away from the program.
“It’s definitely going to be a life change,” Lauzervich said. “I’ve been in and out of a gym for as long as I can remember, and under the medical circumstances now, I will be taking a break. It doesn’t mean I won’t be there supporting the girls, and it doesn’t mean that the program that I built won’t be in good hands. I know Coach Gunter’s going to take care of it. It’s going to be different not being on the sidelines though.”
Gunter said she’s hoping taking over for Lauzervich will be a smooth transition.
“We worked really well together last year, and I think that that’s one part of her being able to take this time off to focus on herself and get better, it made it just a little bit easier knowing that I was there with her and she could trust me to hand it over to me, so I appreciate that a lot,” she said.
Lauzervich said the toughest part was telling her players she wouldn’t be coaching this season, but she stressed she’ll still be keeping up with them.
“It was definitely hard,” Lauzervich said. “Some of those girls I’ve helped since junior high. At Maurepas, you watch them grow up year after year. Some of them responded ‘Love you, Coach Brit. You’ll always be our coach.’ Some of them didn’t respond, and when I saw them in public, they just cried.
“They know that I’m going to be there for them no matter what, coach or not,” Lauzervich continued. “I’ve got to do this to take care of myself, which was the biggest thing for me, because as you know, I worry about everybody else. (I’m) definitely having to step back and say, ‘hey, for my health and for my family, this is what I have to do.’
“At first, when the doctor told me no teaching or coaching for a year, it was a big shock. I was upset and angry, but God has a plan, and I’m just going to trust that plan and we’re going to get through it.”
Gunter said the Lady Wolves will be young team again this season, led by seniors Lexi Guidry and Micah Mack.
“We’re just getting back to the basics and working on fundamentals and working on shooting and just trying to do the little things right and build a program,” she said. “We’ve got younger ones coming up. We’re just building a program that we can win some games in the future and be a strong team. It just takes work to get there.
Kraft said he’s hopeful Lauzervich will be able to return to the sideline in a matter of time.
“Brittany’s been here a long time,” Kraft said. “She’s been the mainstay of our girls program, her and Anthony Gregoire, our AD and head baseball coach, and they’ve done a great job. Hopefully we can get Brittany back next year and get right back to it.”
