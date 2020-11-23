Hahnville got off to a fast start and held Denham Springs to single-digit scoring in all but the fourth quarter to key a 41-30 win over the Lady Jackets at Grady Hornsby Gym on Monday.
Hahnville led 16-4 at the end of the first quarte rand 21-12 at halftime.
The lead expanded to 34-18 heading into the fourth quarter before DSHS closed with a 12-7 run.
Libby Thompson led DSHS with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Reagan David added eight points and Kiana Lee six.
