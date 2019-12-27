ALBANY – At some point, things will likely start clicking for the Holden girls basketball team.
Friday, however, wasn’t that day.
The Lady Rockets hit the game’s first basket but played from behind and never caught up 57-39 loss to Hammond as part of the Albany Tournament.
“Hammond (is a) very athletic team, one of the most athletic teams we’ve played this year,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said after the Lady Rockets got Jaycee Hughes back, but played without Cambree Courtney and Camille Commish, both of whom are dealing with medical issues.
“I felt like they did a good job of what we were trying to do," Forbes said. "Their box-and-one was very, very effective. I thought they did a good job of rebounding and running the floor. We seemed to be a step behind today – a step slow on everything, offensively and defensively. I credit that to Hammond.”
Allie Smith’s inside basket gave Holden a 2-0 lead but Hammond took over from there, primarily using its transition game to spark a 15-3 run as Holden worked out of its half-court offense.
Hughes and Hammond’s Mykeria White completed three-point plays to make the score 18-8, and Holden trailed 18-10 at the end of the first quarter on Emma Hutchinson’s basket.
Hutchinson, who scored six of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter, sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Hammond 3-pointer to cut the lead to 21-14.
“Emma’s done a good job of playing that (scoring) role,” Forbes said. “Hopefully, if we can get Juice (Hughes) involved in it … and Cambree back and maybe Camille back. We’re just kind of all over the place. We’re really struggling. I think not having our point guard has really hurt us. Camille has always been our person that guarded their best player and having both of them out right now has really hurt us, and we just kind of soaked up the negativeness. We have. That’s kind of what happened.”
From there, the Lady Tors went on an 12-2 run to stretch the advantage to 33-16 as Holden struggled with traveling during the quarter.
Holden closed the second quarter with a 7-0 burst to trail 33-23 at halftime.
Hammond took advantage of Holden turnovers when Brandy Scott’s basket pushed the lead to 37-27, but the Lady Rokets scratched back on Madeline Richardson’s basket got her team within 37-30.
Holden missed a couple of opportunities to get within five points before Hammond went into the fourth quarter with a 44-33 lead.
“We were 37-30, and we really thought we were going to make a turn, and then we have a turnover, and then they rebound and shoot a layup and then that was kind of the end of it,” Forbes said.
Arri McGary’s jumper put Hammond ahead 52-35 as Hammond took advantage of Holden turnovers and worked the boards as the Lady Rockets struggled from the field.
Hughes’ jumper made the score 52-37, and Hammond closed with a 5-2 burst.
Hughes finished with eight points, while Smith, Emmaleigh Bertrand and Richardson each scored five.
“Their foot and hand speed, it really put us in a bad situation,” Forbes said of Hammond. "We really struggled, because you can’t simulate speed at practice.”
Holden returns to action in the Albany Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. against St. Thomas Aquinas at the Albany Upper Elementary Gym.
“We told them today to control the things they can control … eat good supper, get a good night’s sleep, eat a good breakfast and come with a better attitude,” Forbes said.
