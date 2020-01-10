NEW ORLEANS - Walker High bounced back from a loss on Tuesday with a 55-37 wire-to-wire road victory Friday over Martin Luther King Charter.
Senior Trinity Harold helped the Lady Cats stretch a 27-23 halftime lead into a 40-25 lead after outscoring the home team 13-2 in the third quarter
Harold scored 16 of her team-high 19 points in the second half where Walker outscored MLK Charter 28-14. Kaitlyn Hayes added nine points for the Lady Cats, including a pair of 3-pointers.
