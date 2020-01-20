NEW ORLEANS - Leading scorer Trinity Harold scored five of her team-high 15 points during a first-quarter run that helped carry Walker High to a 55-28 road victory Tuesday over Haynes Academy.
The Lady Cats outscored Haynes 14-6 in the opening quarter and stretched that lead to 32-14 by halftime.
Guard Kaitlyn Hayes scored nine of her 12 points during the second quarter for Walker (17-8) which won for the sixth time in its last eight games. The Lady Cats return to action Friday at 6 p.m. at home against Westgate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.