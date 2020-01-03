BRUSLY - Trinity Harold scored 13 of her game-high 19 points during a first-half surge that carried Walker High to a 49-20 victory Friday over Port Allen and to the final of the Brusly Lady Panther Invitational.
The Lady Cats (13-7) advance to meet tournament host Brusly (17-1) in Saturday's final at 3:30 p.m.
Harold was one of a pair of a double-digit scorers for Walker, the other being Lanie Miller who had six of her 10 points in the first half. Keiara Gross added eight points, six in the second half.
Walker stretched a 9-7 first-quarter lead into a 27-16 halftime cushion before opening a commanding 44-20 lead after three quarters. The Lady Cats held Port Allen scoreless in the final quarter of play.
