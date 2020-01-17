WALKER - Kaitlyn Hayes helped Walker High break open a halftime tie with 13 of her game-high 20 points coming in the second half to lead the Lady Cats to a 55-31 victory Friday over White Castle.
Walker locked in a 16-16 tie at the break, but Hayes was one of several players that came alive in the second half and helped the Lady Cats outscore the Lady Bulldogs 39-15 in the second half.
Hayes, who had a pair of 3-pointers, scored 11 of her team's 21 points in the fourth quarter, while Trinity Harold had all of her 10 points in the second half. Lanie Miller scored all eight of her points inn the third quarter for the Lady Cats.
