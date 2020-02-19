DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High senior Trenishia Muse could only shake her head in disbelief.
The thought of evolving from the team’s sixth-man role a year ago to the Lady Jackets leading scorer this season is still hard for her to fully comprehend.
“That’s not me,” Muse said, dismissing such a notion. “That’s would be Kate (Thompson).”
No, that’s actually Muse and after three years of watching and waiting for such an opportunity, it’s been quite a transformation for a player to average 19 points and eight rebounds after averaging approximately 5.0 points last season.
She’s also been asked to play anywhere on the floor from point guard to post, displaying both her versatility and value to her team during the course of a game.
“Yes, I’ve surprised myself,” said Muse, whose No. 10 team hosts No. 23 East St. John in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday. “It’s a big turnaround from last year. Everybody’s close on this team and we’re just having fun together.”
No one fits that description better than Muse. She’s generally smiling around her teammates, picking them up off the floor and offering encouragement when needed and trying to meet the demands of her coach, who saw potential in her a year ago.
“She could have been a big part of last year,” Denham Springs second-year coach Blake Zito said. “She just had some bumps in the road that kept her from playing more than she should have. Trenishia’s always had the ability to play and this year we needed her, and she stepped up.”
Zito made as much known following Denham Springs’ run to the Class 5A state runners-up finish last season.
The Yellow Jackets were graduating several of their top players, losing some ball-handling in the backcourt, shooting on the perimeter and an inside presence that could both score and rebound.
Muse, who played all of the aforementioned positions over the course of her career prior this season, left her postseason exit meeting with Zito in search of fine-tuning her skills – getting up more shots – including free throws – dribbling, running and lifting weights – a minimum of three days a week with her uncle, who serves as a trainer.
“I got in shape, and did what I had to do,” Muse said. “Coach told me I had to step up this year because we wouldn’t have all the skills we had last year. That I would have to be a main player along with Kate. The summer was good.”
The summer is considered a time for experimentation and Muse – all 5-foot-7 of her – began posting up and polishing an existing chemistry with Thompson they were able to carry over to the season.
When the majority of teams commit an additional defend to guard Thompson in the post, the University of Wisconsin signee has become adept at passing out of double teams where she’s found Muse in favorable matchups near the goal.
Muse enjoys being able to return the favor and find Thompson for easy baskets.
“We’ve been together since junior high and have had chemistry,” Muse said. “Coach always talks about making the extra pass. If I see Kate, of if she sees me, we try and go for the finish. We know when to do what we need to do when we’re on the court.”
Muse said the summer was part of a proving ground in which she was able to show Zito her improved ball-handling ability, especially against other team’s pressure, when Denham Springs took part in Southeastern Louisiana’s team camp.
It was just another opportunity for Muse to exhibit another improved part of her game that had expanded from the frontcourt to the backcourt, giving Zito plenty of ideas on how to utilize those traits this upcoming season.
“Her shooting’s improved tremendously,” Zito noted, especially with the ability to stretch out to 3-point range. “She’s been way more consistent this year and has finished around the rim.”
That’s been part of Muse’s blossoming into the team’s leading scorer and becoming an essential part of Denham Springs’ success this season. She looks at it as a reward for being patient and biding her time, along with putting in the necessary work to enjoy both the individual rewards, but more importantly help influence the success of her team.
“I knew I was a good basketball player,” Muse said. “Coming into my senior year, I knew it was my time to shine. I wanted to show coach Zito that I could really play basketball. I wanted to show him I could help my teammates and help the team win.”
