MAUREPAS – All things considered, it was a good night for the Holden girls basketball team.
The Lady Rockets won their District 7-B opener and all members of the team played in a 60-17 victory Tuesday at Maurepas.
“We press and press and press, and we hope to make people play at an uncomfortable pace,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said, noting Holden travels to face St. Amant and Amite later this week. “We’re working to make that happen. We’ve had games where that has happened (and) we’re working to make that happen, but the best part about it is we had a first game in district, first game of a big week, a win, everybody got to play, so it’s a great night.”
Meanwhile, Maurepas’ young team had trouble handling Holden’s pressure, which the Lady Rockets used to build an early lead.
“They outclassed us,” Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said, noting Maci Scivicque returned for Tuesday’s game after missing time with an ankle injury and lost Saylor Marchand to a wrist injury during the game. “They outmanned us. We’re just not ready for that yet. To a whole though, I’m proud of my girls. They held up to what we could hold up to. Once again, we’re still in that process of 10 kids on the team, still can’t get all 10 of them out there. It’s a work in progress. We’ve worked on the little things. Once we get the little things right, then hopefully we can move up to the bigger things.”
The Lady Rockets got rolling early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead while taking advantage of Maurepas turnovers.
Sloane Bercegeay’s basket stopped the Holden run, but the Lady Rockets led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we did a better job of executing the offense and trying to get people good shots,” Forbes said. “We’ve been trying to get the right shots. We had some specific things we were trying to work on on our offense – some things that we’re trying to practice but trying to get in a game. We tried to put them in tonight.”
Holden continued the same formula to extend the lead to 37-6 at halftime on Haley Bordelon’s steal and layup. Bordelon had eight points in the second quarter and finished with 14.
Bercegeay, who finished with 15 points, scored seven in the third quarter, with her free throw getting the Lady Wolves within 51-16 before Holden’s Joleigh George hit a jumper giving Holden a 53-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of them because we worked hard all night,” Gregoire said. “Their press, we don’t have enough ball handlers. We’re young. We’re just not skilled enough to handle that kind of pressure, and we don’t see enough. The teams that we’ve played all year, there’s nobody pressed us yet.”
Eleven players scored for Holden, with Brooke Foster, Camille Comish and Emersyn Neal with seven each, while George had six, all in the third quarter.
“We were trying to get a lot of kids a lot of different looks, put them in a lot of different situations,” Forbes said. “We had a lot of kids score, which is always a good night.”
Bercegeay’s free throw with 2:04 to play accounted for Maurepas’ final point of the game, making the score 57-17, and Holden scored the game’s final three points.
“We’re going to continue to work hard,” Gregoire said. “We’ve got a little more than a month, and we’re going to give everything we’ve got.”
