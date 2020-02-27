Let’s just say there aren’t any secrets between Holden and Hathaway.
The teams had played each other during the regular season over the past few years but didn’t meet this season.
Last season, Holden picked up a 52-49 win on the road. They’ll meet at No. Hathaway at 6 p.m. Thursday in a Class B quarterfinal playoff game with the winner earning a berth in next week’s state tournament in Lake Charles.
“For the most part, both teams have the same initial structure – the same major players, so we’ll see,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said.
No. 7 Holden, which is coming off a 73-45 win over No. 10 Choudrant, is going on the road for the first time in the postseason but is on a six-game win streak.
“I felt like if we could just get a taste of success and a taste of winning, we were at the point in the season and the kids were eager … they would realize why we worked so hard (during the season),” Forbes said.
Holden and Hathaway are so familiar, Forbes pretty much dictated what she’s expecting to see from Hathaway coach Courtnee Young, a former Fairview player. Hathaway defeated No. 18 Elizabeth 86-54 in the regional round.
“We know that she’s going to play a full-court, man-to-man, run-and-jump,” Forbes said. “No matter what happens, that’s what she’s going to do. She’s not going to deviate from that at all. She has a great teacher in the fact that she is a graduate from Fairview, and she’s tried to emulate that style, probably more of his (Fairview coach Kyle Jinks’) style in the past than now, because I think he modifies his defense a little more and he does a couple more things on offense, but (Young) kind of emulates the way Fairview played back when she played in the early 2000’s.”
Forbes dictated her team’s game plan as well.
“We both know that both teams are going to be gritty,” she said. “Her team is going to be looking to run and jump and try to get the easy basket. They’re going to be looking for the quick three, whereas, we’re going to play full-court, man-to-man. We’re going to try to make you beat us, and when we get the ball, we’re going to attack the post area, and then if that does not work, we’re going to try to run our motion until we can get a good shot that we’re comfortable with.”
Forbes said the Lady Rockets’ success Thursday night could hinge on how her team reacts to playing in what she expects will be a hostile environment.
“If my young girls will not panic in the environment, I think we’ll be fine,” Forbes said. “We’ll see.”
Forbes said a little self-confidence from Holden couldn't hurt, either.
“I feel like anything’s possible,” she said. “I think that our girls, once we realized we were not going to be the eighth seed, they felt like we had hope,” Forbes said. “It brought life into our bracket, and I think that the girls think that they have a shot, and that’s the only thing that really matters.”
