LIVINGSTON -- Simply put, Holden coach Pam Forbes and Doyle coach Sam White are using Tuesday’s game between their teams as a learning experience.
In the process, the teams played the type of gritty game both teams are known for, with Holden holding off a late charge by the Lady Tigers to secure a 66-60 win at Doyle.
“Any time you play Doyle … it doesn’t matter who’s in the uniforms, because in their (Holden players’) minds, they’re playing Doyle …” Forbes said after the Lady Rockets moved to 5-1, coming off winning the Plainview Tournament championship over the weekend. “We knew it was going to be tough.”
“I felt like our maturity, sometimes, and that we’ve played five games, helped us to win, but I felt like Doyle had a good game plan, they played hard, and I don’t know that we executed like we should have tonight,” Forbes continued. “I just didn’t think we did. We have some good players sometimes, so we just need to make them great players all the time, but it’s a long season.”
Meanwhile, Doyle lost its season opener with a new-look team featuring three freshmen and two seniors in the starting lineup.
“You never want to be 0-1, but that was a hard-fought basketball game, and a good first game for us to play,” White said. “Holden’s been playing a little while. We knew they’d be a little more in game shape, a little more in-game experience. They’re a very talented basketball team, and they get after you and they force you to play. We’re young, and that is something that we need. I am not mad at this game. This is a good learning experience for us. We’re going to take the things that we did wrong and hopefully make those things better. That’s the only way to look at this. If we would have quit, I would have been mad. We never quit, so that was OK.”
Holden led 46-33 heading into the fourth quarter before Doyle began chipping into the lead, Kassidy Rivero hit a free throw, and Kylee Savant hit a basket after pulling down a rebound to cut the lead to 52-43.
Holden, however, pushed the lead to 59-45 on Cambree Courtney’s free throw.
From there, Doyle worked the boards, keying a run that cut the lead to 59-54 on Savant’s 3- pointer.
The lead stayed at five points when Savant missed a pair of free throws with 1:22 left. Kay Kay Savant’s basket cut the lead to 62-58 before Courtney hit a free throw and got a steal on Doyle’s next possession.
“I thought Cambree did some good things tonight,” Forbes said. “She’s a good basketball player, and we have some very good basketball players around her.”
Holden went 3-for-4 at the line before Doyle’s Kylie Lutz hit a basket to close the scoring.
“I felt like tonight we kind of struggled at some things,” Forbes said. “When the momentum didn’t go our way, we made some bad turnovers. We didn’t finish some easy shots, some things that we hope that the next time we play them, either it be in the parish tournament or when they come to us in January, that we will have those things fixed. We told the kids it’s a win. We’ve got it on game film. Thursday, we’ll watch it on game film, and hopefully we’ll get better from it.”
Doyle led 7-6 early in the game, but Holden turned up the defensive pressure, forcing turnovers while working its transition game to key a 13-0 run, putting Holden ahead 19-7 on Brooke Foster’s 3-point play.
“They press you, and they spin you out of control,” White said. “It’s the same thing we try to do. Once they get you flustered, you have to be able to calm yourself down and play through that. We didn’t do a good job of that in the first half.”
Lutz’s basket got Doyle within 21-10 before Holden led 26-11 at the end of the first quarter.
“When we get up about 10, we’re like, ‘OK. Let’s put it on cruise control,’” Forbes said. “We can’t do that. Not against Doyle. Not against a good team.”
Holden led by 14 twice in the second quarter, the last time at 34-20 on a pair of free throws by Camille Comish with 2:30 to play before halftime.
From there, Kay Kay Savant scored four points, and Kylee Savant hit a free throw with a second left, cutting the lead to 34-25 at halftime.
The third quarter slowed as Doyle chipped the lead to 36-20 on a basket by Kylee Savant.
“We have to find our footing as far as handling the basketball, distributing the basketball,” White said. “I think defense will be fine. Defense will find itself. We’ll do a good job in that, but figuring out and learning how to score so we don’t go lulls of time without scoring is the biggest thing that we need to do. That’s going to come to come with playing time.”
Holden worked its inside game, with Foster’s basket pushing the lead to 42-30, and Courtney getting consecutive baskets to make the score 46-32.
Foster led Holden with 23 points, while Courtney had 22 as the Lady Rockets went 18-for-28 from the line. Rivero led Doyle with 22 points, Kay Kay Savant added 1five and Kylee Savant scored 12 as the Lady Tigers went 13-for-29 from the line.
Forbes chalked the win up to the Lady Rockets’ experience and depth.
“We play eight kids pretty evenly, and I feel like that is an advantage that we have that not a lot of Class B schools have,” Forbes said. “We like to play eight kids a lot.”
White praised her team’s effort in the opener.
“They did a good job of not quitting, and for a young basketball team, that’s a big deal,” White said. “I really, really is. I’ve got a lot of kids who have never set foot on a high school basketball court who are starting and playing the whole time. You have to give them props for that, and give Holden props. They make you do a lot of things. For that to be the season opener, it’s eye-opening, and it’s good experience. Pam and Craig (Forbes) do a great job, obviously, so we knew they’d be well coached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.