HOLDEN – Both coaches admitted it wasn’t the best basketball, but when it came down to it, Holden did what it needed to do to pull away for a win over Doyle.
The Lady Rockets connected on five free throws down the stretch to ice a 50-40 win over the Lady Tigers at Holden on Tuesday night.
“It was not a fundamental game, but the kids just played hard,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “Her kids (Doyle coach Sam White) played hard, and our kids played hard. It was a hard-fought basketball game. It was 32 minutes. You never knew who was going to win until right at the end. Even with 12 seconds left, I didn’t think we were going to win.”
“I felt like our crowd was really good,” Forbes continued. “I felt like the kids played hard, and when it came down to the last four minutes of the game, we got every loose ball and every rebound.”
White tipped her hat to the Lady Rockets.
“I’m going to give credit to Holden,” White said. “They came out really ready to play, and we simply did not. We struggled defensively, which makes us struggle offensively. It was bad basketball, and we never overcame the slow start.”
“We just didn’t play well. Bottom line,” White continued.
Doyle got within 45-40 on Kaelyn Contorno’s basket, but Holden’s Anna Hutchinson connected on two free throws, starting a run in which the Lady Rockets 5-for-7 at the line to close out the game.
The Lady Tigers missed a number of shots in the same span as the Lady Rockets pulled down defensive rebounds, leading to those free throws.
“(Doyle’s) Kylee Savant is a rebounding beast, but I felt like we kept her, not contained, but we made her work for every rebound,” Forbes said. “Kacey Briethaupt guarded her, and did an excellent job with her. I thought the rebounding that we did was big.”
The Lady Rockets went 8-for-21 from the line in the game.
Holden led 35-33 going into the fourth quarter and pushed ahead 41-33 on Brooke Foster’s inside basket.
Claire Aydell and Kassidy Rivero had baskets to cut the lead to 41-37, but Holden’s Hailey Galyean and Emmaleigh Bertrand scored as the Lady Rockets worked the defensive boards down the stretch.
“We couldn’t get it to fall, and that happens,” White said. “You have to adjust to that too. If you can’t get to fall, then obviously, you have to attack the rim, and we just really struggled with that.”
Bertrand finished with 10 points.
A free throw by Doyle’s Shelby Taylor and a layup by Kaelyn Contorno following a steal by Rivero cut the lead to 45-40, setting up the finish.
“Holden presses and they do a good job,” White said. “They put a lot of pressure on us, and we simply did not respond well, and we let that effect all areas of play. We have to grow and mature from that. We can’t let other people’s pressure effect the entirety of the game.”
Rivero finished with 11 points for Doyle, which went 7-for-16 from the line.
Holden led 23-22 at halftime and extended the lead to 29-22 on George’s inside basket.
From there, Kylie Lutz’s 3-pointer off an in-bounds pass keyed a burst that cut the advantage to 29-27.
Bertrand’s basket put Holden ahead 33-29 before Rivero’s bucket cut the Lady Rockets’ lead to 35-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Holden led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 15-6 on Briethaupt’s inside basket. Briethaupt finished with 11 points as seven players scored for Holden.
Savant’s 3-pointer sparked a run that put the Lady Tigers ahead 18-17. Savant led Doyle with 13 points.
There were three lead changes after that before Brooke Foster, who scored 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter, had consecutive baskets to put the Lady Rockets ahead 23-22 at halftime.
Both teams struggled in the first quarter, which featured three ties – the last time at 5-5 before the Lady Rockets went into the second quarter with a 9-5 lead on Blaize Foster’s steal and layup.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 47-45 win over Fontainebleau on Monday, and White said the Lady Tigers never found a comfort zone against Holden.
“I thought coming out tonight, I was like, ‘It’s going to go one of two ways – either we’re still going to be jacked up, or we’re going to look very sluggish coming out,’” White said. “We did look very sluggish, and we have played a lot lately. I’m not blaming it on that. I just think this was a rough game for us tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.