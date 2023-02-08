HHS vs DHS girls 2-7-23 Kassidy Rivero, Brooke Foster, Anna Hutchinson

Doyle's Kassidy Rivero (2) and Holden's Brooke Foster (5) and Anna Hutchinson (21) battle for a loose ball during Tuesday's game.

HOLDEN – Both coaches admitted it wasn’t the best basketball, but when it came down to it, Holden did what it needed to do to pull away for a win over Doyle.

The Lady Rockets connected on five free throws down the stretch to ice a 50-40 win over the Lady Tigers at Holden on Tuesday night.

HHS vs DHS girls Kylee Savant, Emmaleigh Bertrand

Doyle's Kylee Savant (40) charges to the goal defended by Holden's Emmaleigh Bertrand (15).

