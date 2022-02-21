HOLDEN – Sometimes it’s best to stick with what you know best.
Just ask the Holden girls basketball team.
Lacassine cut the Lady Rockets’ lead to 10 points with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter when Holden coach Pam Forbes said it was time for her team to regroup.
It worked, as Holden responded with a run spanning the third and fourth quarters that put the game out of reach, sparking a 68-48 win for the No. 6 Lady Rockets in the regional round of the Class B playoffs.
“When we went into halftime, we told them we’ve got to go back to playing what we do,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “If they’re going to stay in man, spread them wide and be patient with your shots. Well, we weren’t. We jacked up some shots real quick, and then we didn’t play defense. They cut it to 10, and we called timeout, and we were like, ‘Hold it. We’ve got to go back to doing what we do.’ Thank goodness they did.”
Holden travels to face No. 3 Florien, a 79-42 winner over No. 19 Choudrant, in the quarterfinals.
Holden led 33-22 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 39-24 on Cambree Courtney’s inside basket.
From there, Lacassine’s Sydnie Cooley hit a pair of 3-pointers in a run that cut the lead to 41-31.
Courtney, who finished with a game-high 25 points, missed a pair of free throws, but later had an assist to Emmaleigh Bertrand, and Alyson Fletcher’s basket helped but Holden up 45-32 heading into the fourth quarter after Cooley hit a free throw.
A layup by Courtney capped a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter, putting Holden ahead 54-32.
Lacassine cut the lead to 54-38 but never threatened the rest of the way as Holden led by 22 once and 20 five times before the final as both teams played up-tempo.
“I thought the difference in the game was our defense and our rebounding and us running the floor,” Forbes said.
Bertrand finished with 11 points, while Camille Comish had 10 with six in the fourth quarter.
“I just felt like kids that normally score for us and battle for us in the paint didn’t necessarily do that tonight, but kids that haven’t been doing it did, so that kind of works out,” Forbes said. “When Cambree got a foul at the end of the game, and I looked up and there was only one. I went to the scorer’s table and (asked) ‘She’s only fouled once?’ So for her to be able to play a game without getting in foul trouble, that is a relief to us.”
Both teams struggled to find the basket early on, but Holden jumped out to a 7-0 lead, capped by a 3-pointer from Courtney and a long-range basket from Megan Breithaupt.
“I think that we have eight kids. Sometimes I play eight, but I don’t have eight, but I think we have eight kids that can play,” Forbes said. “No. 44 (Breithaupt), who’s a senior, she knows her role, so she’s not going to try to do too much, and she hit some key set shots when they were trying to cram in on other people …”
Lacassine hit two treys to get within 9-6 before a jumper by Breithaupt keyed a run that put the Lady Rockets ahead 20-8 heading into the second quarter.
“I told you … that we’re playing really well, but for some reason, it was like a lid was on top of the goal tonight,” Forbes said. “I thought that we kept playing, kept playing, kept playing.”
Courtney, who had 19 points at halftime and finished with three 3-pointers in the game, hit a trey to put Holden ahead 27-10 almost midway through the second quarter.
“I started shooting a lot more threes than I usually do, and they just went in,” Courtney said. “I usually attack the rim or kick it out for somebody else to shoot from the short corner. We don’t really shoot threes that often, but today they were open, so I just took them.”
Lacassine cut the lead to 27-19 on an inside basket by Emmalee LeBlanc before Courtney scored all of Holden’s points in a 6-3 burst to close out the first half.
“I thought the second quarter, we did a lot of standing,” Forbes said. “When they went man-to-man, we should have been passing and cutting and passing and screening, but they were still wanting to shoot, settling for the jump shots. That’s when Lacassine stayed in the game where they shouldn’t have.”
