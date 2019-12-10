HOLDEN – Simply put, Tuesday’s girls game between French Settlement and Holden as part of the 35th Livingston Parish Tournament wasn’t lacking for intensity.
The host Lady Rockets overcame a halftime deficit but used a strong run in the third quarter to help spark a 57-48 win over the Lady Lions.
“We knew that if we had played them and we got a win, it would be a big deal, and one of the biggest things to us was that we had just played Doyle, lost by eight, and since we were (seeded) four and they (Doyle) were (seeded) one, it was a really big deal to us that we prove (to) everybody that we shouldn’t have been four,” said Holden’s Jaycee Hughes, who finished with a game-high 24 points in her first high school game against French Settlement. “Whenever we were going into this game, it was more, not revenge, but we were chasing the game that was after that (Doyle) game.”
FSHS coach Daniel Martin his team’s first loss of the season was a learning experience.
“We had too many turnovers and we see the problems and we fix them,” he said. “I think if we win this game, it’s a good win for us, but I think if there’s a such thing as a good loss, it’s a good loss for us because we know how we need to improve from it.”
Holden (6-4) advances to play top-seeded Doyle at 6 p.m. Thursday, setting up a rematch of last week’s game, which Doyle won 78-68 last Friday behind a 50-point effort from Presleigh Scott.
“Hopefully it will be a different thing,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “We could really screw up Doyle’s weekend if we could win that game.”
French Settlement (10-1) plays Springfield at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Rockets trailed 28-25 at halftime but capitalized on French Settlement turnovers to key a 15-3 run, putting Holden up 40-31 on Cambree Courtney’s bucket.
Courtney finished with 17 points, including 12 in the second half, while Hughes had eight in the second quarter and nine in the third.
“Cambree’s definitely always looking to attack, and she’s got this attitude about her that’s just like she’s the baddest one on the floor, and she really believes that,” Hughes said. “I think she is one of the toughest point guards to play against because she can read the person that’s defending her really well, and she does a really good job of being able to beat her man and then get open looks for herself and other people.”
French Settlement's Dannah Martin, who finished with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, gave credit to Holden’s pressure defense.
“We were focused,” she said. “We were ready, but I don’t think that we ever see that kind of pressure in practice or I really don’t think we’ve played against a press to the intensity of what they ran, and so I think that we came out and we struggled a lot with that. Instead of looking up the floor, we made some passes back. We just had some rotations that were off in our press break, and it all just kind of snowballed and didn’t turn out the way we wanted to.”
FSHS’ Laura Smith and Dannah Martin hit 3-pointers during a 6-2 burst to close out the third quarter, giving Holden a 42-37 lead.
Serenity Smith’s 3-pointer and an inside basket from Dannah Martin cut the lead to 44-42 early in the fourth quarter, but FSHS turnovers fueled an 8-0 burst which pushed the lead to 52-42 on a bucket by Courtney.
Mae Babin’s three-point play made the score 52-47 with 1:25 left, and Holden went 5-for-6 at the line during a 5-1 burst to close out the game.
Forbes praised Allie Smith’s defensive effort against Babin and Camille Comish’s defense against Dannah Martin.
“I thought that Juice (Hughes) and Emma (Hutchinson) did a really good job of controlling the tempo of the game and going to the ball and being in control of the basketball because the other kids gain confidence when they have the basketball,” Forbes said.
Holden jumped out to a 7-2 lead primarily by converting French Settlement turnovers into baskets.
“At first look, we had 31 turnovers, I think, which you can’t win a game like that,” Daniel Martin said. “To beat good teams, you’ve got to take care of the basketball. We can shoot it with anybody, but if we don’t take care of the ball to get it there, then we’re going to struggle.”
Daniel Martin said his team was ‘too keyed up’, leading to some of the team’s turnovers.
“Our philosophy is chaos to control,” he said. “We want to make things chaotic defensively and we want to control things offensively, but we didn’t get into the control side of it. We played chaotic offensively.”
The Lady Rockets led 9-4 before Dannah Martin hit a pair of free throws, keying a 9-1 burst in which she scored seven points, including a long-range 3-pointer.
The run was capped by Babin’s inside basket at the buzzer, giving FSHS a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Babin finished the game with 13 points.
Allie Smith’s basket cut the lead to 13-12 before FSHS gradually pulled away, stretching the lead to 21-14 on Serenity Smith’s free throw.
Holden, however, fought back as Hughes’ cut the lead to 26-25 before Babin’s jumper gave the Lady Lions at 28-25 edge at halftime.
