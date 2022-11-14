The Holden girls basketball team went 1-1 in the Plainview Tournament over the weekend, picking up a 70-32 win over Summerfield and dropping a 57-52 decision to Oak Hill.
Holden hosts Amite in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HOLDEN 70, SUMMERFIELD 32
The Lady Rockets held Summerfield to single digits in three quarters, building a 37-23 lead at halftime.
Cambree Courtney led Holden with 22 points, with 16 in the first half. Haley Galyean added 17, Brooke Foster scored 13 and Emmaleigh Bertrand added 12.
Oak Hill jumped out to an early lead and overcame a tough performance at the line to get the win.
Oak Hill led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter and 37-29 at halftime before Holden cut the lead to 44-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Foster led Holden with 14 points, Courtney added 13, and Galyean had eight.
Oak Hill went 14-for-31 from the line.
