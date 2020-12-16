SPRINGFIELD – A couple of fast starts – one to begin the game and another to start the third quarter – proved to be enough to spark Holden to a 59-47 win over Springfield on Tuesday.
“We came out of the gate, and they’re always going to be physical,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “We didn’t match that enough, got down 11-2 or so, and I thought we played pretty well the rest of the half. Then (we) come out and get down 12 or 14. Two big runs … that you can’t give up against good teams that we just didn’t fight back.”
Meanwhile, Holden coach Pam Forbes said her team had its entire roster back for the first time since October because of players missing because of COVID-19 quarantining.
“We’ve had a hard time trying to mix,” Forbes said. “The benefit of that is we put a lot of kids on the floor. Once we figure out who can play and then we have kids that are playing because of quarantine. We’ve been in a bind.”
“In our full-court defense, there were glimpses of they knew what we were talking about, so we have a lot of things to be excited about,” Forbes continued.
The Lady Rockets (4-3) started the game on a 7-0 run, taking advantage of Springfield turnovers created by Holden’s press.
Holden’s Brooke Foster pushed the lead to 11-2 with a pair of inside baskets before Maddie Ridgedell’s 3-poointer at the buzzer capped a run which cut the advantage to 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield (4-3) cut the lead to 13-10 on Katie Norman’s free throws, but Ali Smith’s basket pushed Holden’s advantage to 21-12 during a turnover-filler second quarter.
Many of those turnovers came as both teams lost passes while attempting to score in their transition games.
“Both teams – a lot of turnovers,” Dreher said. “Not really a fun game to watch, but we just can’t get down like that and give them those runs that they had.
“To be a really good team, you’ve got to kind of change speeds and be able to slow down a little,” Dreher continued. “We don’t really do that that well right now. Unfortunately, it’s kind of like a track meet, and we’ve got to be able to, once in a while, slow down.”
Norman finished with 10 points and Ridgedell nine as eight players scored for Springfield, which went 10-for-18 from the line.
Tessa Jones scored all of the points in a 5-0 burst which got the Lady Bulldogs within 21-17, and Springfield cut the lead to three twice – the last time at 26-23 on Blayre Wheat’s jumper – before Holden went into halftime with a 28-23 lead on Emersyn Neal’s basket.
“You’re always going to have a little run or two, but when their best player (Cambree Courtney) went out of the game in that first half, they sat her down (in foul trouble) the last four minutes, we need to tie the game or take the lead, because she’s their main ball handler, and that’s what you want is her not to be in the game,” Dreher said. “We chipped away a little bit but not enough. We should have tried to take advantage more and maybe then it’s tied at halftime …”
Holden took advantage of Springfield turnovers to key an 8-0 run to start the second half, with Cambree Courtney’s jumper pushing the lead to 36-23.
Courtney led Holden with 15 points – 14 of which came in the second half. Foster added 12, Smith 10 and Alyson Fletcher nine. Holden was 9-for-25 from the line.
“It’s very possible that we could have four to six kids scoring for us depending on the night and who’s guarding them,” Forbes said. “If that happens, I think we’re going to get better and better.”
Forbes said part of the puzzle for the Lady Rockets right now is finding a consistent starting lineup.
“We’ve just got to figure out what everybody can do and what groups play together,” she said. “We try to start different groups at different times in the game just to see how that works. I feel like we’re in a rush mode because we’re behind. That makes me nervous, but at the same time, the kids have worked hard putting in the extra time that they need to make things happen.”
Springfield got as close as 10 points three times before Courtney’s jumper at the buzzer put the Lady Rockets ahead 42-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Neal’s steal and layup keyed a run which stretched the lead to 47-30 before a basket by Springfield’s Johneisha Joseph ended it. Joseph finished with 12 points, six coming in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs got as close as 12 points a number of times the rest of the way, with Norman’s basket capping the scoring.
“I like this team,” Forbes said. “They’ve been willing to work and do all the extra stuff. They’re not the most talented. They’re not a lot of things, but they work hard and they’re good kids, and I think that we’re going to get better as the season goes on.”
