ALBANY -- Before it was even asked, Devyn Hoyt knew about the shot in question.
“Yes sir,” she said with a slight laugh.
It came with Albany’s Class 3A regional game with Kaplan tied at 9-9 in a first quarter as both teams struggled to find a groove from the floor. With 2.2 seconds left, Camryn Woods found Hoyt on the right side of the key for a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, giving the Lady Hornets a 12-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
That was just the kind of spark the No. 3 seed Lady Hornets needed to get rolling. Hoyt’s basket helped key a 30-point second quarter and Albany went on to pick up 76-54 win.
“I knew we were going to pull out the win, but I didn’t know my shot would be the one,” Hoyt said.
For Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse, whose team faces No. 2 Madison Prep in the Class 3A semifinals Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, it was fitting Hoyt hit the shot that sparked the team against Kaplan.
“She knows her role,” Darouse said. “Her role is to sit on that 3-point line and take the open shot when she gets it, whether that’s twice a game, 10 times a game, two times a game. That’s just her role, and she knows that. So it’s great when you have kids who know they’re not superstars and want to just be a good teammate.”
That shot and what Hoyt has been able to do during the postseason to help the Lady Hornets earn a third straight trip to the semifinals didn’t happen overnight. She’s been working on her shooting each Tuesday and Thursday morning before school with teammates Layla D’Fonseca, Grace Purvis and Woods.
Darouse said the workouts are a direct offshoot from last season, when Hoyt settled into the role of the team’s sixth man, often filling in as a starter when her teammates were injured or sick.
“She just did whatever she needed to do for us to be successful, and that translated into the offseason and through the start of the year,” Darouse said. “The four of them are here every Tuesday morning at 6:15 to put up extra shots, and they’ve been doing that since October, so this is not something that rolled around during playoffs. This was something that they’ve done for going on five months now.”
Hoyt’s reasoning for putting in the extra work is simple.
“To help my team as much as I can,” she said while also mentioning she also works on her shooting with Albany assistant Rebecca Buisson after practice. “That’s it, just to help my team.”
Darouse said Hoyt’s play this season has also helped the Lady Hornets offset the losses of Natalie Kelly and Mahogany Williams to graduation.
“We are not a naturally talented group of kids, so we were very honest with them that we felt like last year, we didn’t shoot well enough from the 3-point line, and we got open looks because we were post heavy,” Darouse said. “We felt like in order for us to be successful, we had to be better from the 3-point line because we were more guard-oriented this year. We knew that she could be one of those people for us. We just were honest with her and said it’s up to you whether you want to do the work or not, but if you do, you’re going to reap the benefits of it, and we as a team are going to reap the benefits of it.”
Darouse said Hoyt's commitment to getting better never wavered during the season, and it's shown, especially in the postseason.
Hoyt finished the Kaplan game with nine points, all on 3-pointers, hitting two more wide open shots in the third quarter. She said Buisson’s coaching and advice are never far from her mind when she gets those open looks.
“I always think about what Coach Rebecca tells me to do, and I go through … my process, and then I shoot it,” Hoyt said. “Elbow in, backspin, and you have to have the touch. But the elbow is the big thing.”
“We can tell when she lets it go,” Darouse said of the shots Hoyt makes on open looks.
Hoyt said the tempo of the game can sometimes change mechanics, but that extra time in the gym has been helpful in developing her muscle memory when it comes to shooting.
“That’s kind of why I put in the extra work,” she said. “That’s a part of the reason, so I can get in the habit so it’s just quicker.”
Hoyt followed the Kaplan game with a 15-point effort in the Lady Hornets’ 70-36 rout of Caldwell Parish in the quarterfinals.
“I was attacking the basket a lot more, and we were all passing the ball,” Hoyt said. “We were all doing what we were supposed to.”
It’s that same team approach the Lady Hornets are taking to Alexandria as they look to pick up another state title.
“I think we’re all just working as a team, and we’re just all trying to get there (to the championship game),” she said. “We’re all putting pressure on ourselves, but it’s all as a team, so not one person’s taking it.”
