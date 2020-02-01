Holden got off to a fast start and held Maurepas to single-digit scoring in every quarter in a 60-20 win over the Lady Wolves in District 7-B action in Maurepas on Friday.
Jaycee Hughes scored 19 points in the first quarter to help Holden to a 26-5 lead. Hughes finished with 24 points, all in the first half, as the Lady Rockets led 47-14 at halftime.
Brooke Foster added seven points, while Madeline Richardson added six as nine players scored for Holden (10-15, 3-0).
Jaci Williams led Maurepas (5-15, 0-2) with nine points, while Emma Gautreau added six and Sloane Bercegeay added five.
