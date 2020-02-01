Dannah Martin scored 31 points, but St. Thomas Aquinas got 32 points from Jaylyn James and 28 from Jade Brumfield in a 69-44 win over the Lady Lions in District 10-2A play Friday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
James had 10 points in the first quarter, helping the Lady Falcons jump out to a 17-7 lead.
Martin, who hit five 3-pointers, had 12 points in the second quarter, while James scored 13 as STA led 35-22 at halftime.
Brumfield scored 11 in the third quarter, and James scored nine, while Martin scored 10 in the same span as STA stretched the lead to 57-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Serenity Smith had seven points with one 3-pointer for FSHS (22-5, 3-3), while Shay Parker added six points.
