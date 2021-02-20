Doyle is the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A girls basketball playoffs, and the Lady Tigers showed it in Saturday's opener.
Elise Jones scored 29 points and Presleigh Scott added 21 as Doyle held No. 32 Oakdale to single digits in every quarter to pick up an 82-20 win at home.
Jones scored 16 points in the first quarter as six players contributed during a 36-4 run to open the game.
Doyle extended the lead to 52-11 at halftime and 71-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Kourtlyn Lacey added 12 points for Doyle, which hosts Avoyelles in the regional round on Monday at 6 p.m.
