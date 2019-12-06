Presleigh Scott scored 50 points and Elise Jones scored her 1,000th career point as Doyle scored a 76-68 win over Holden on Friday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
Jones had eight points to hit the career milestone.
Scott scored 15 in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter and scored eight in the second quarter as Holden cut the lead to 37-33 at halftime.
Holden's Cambree Courtney scored nine of her 16 points in the second quarter.
Doyle extended the lead to 54-48 heading into the fourth quarter as Scott scored 14 points in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers outscored Holden 22-20 in the fourth quarter as the Lady Rockets' Jaycee Hughes scored 12 of her 27 points.
Scott had 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Meghan Watson added 11 points for Doyle.
