Elise Jones scored 23 points and Presleigh Scott added 17 as Doyle picked up a 50-38 win over Mansfield in the Logansport Tournament on Friday.
Scott and Jones each scored 11 points in helping the Lady Tigers to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Doyle led 30-22 at halftime and 40-32 going into the fourth quarter.
