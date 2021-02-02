Elise Jones scored 33 points and Presleigh Scott had 32, pacing Doyle to an 84-55 win in District 10-2A play at Doyle on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, the No. 1 team in the Class 2A power rankings, led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter as Jones had 13 points.
Doyle pushed the lead to 40-27 at halftime, and Scott had 12 points in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers led 64-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jade Brumfield led STA with 22 points, while Hallie Bouffard had 16.
