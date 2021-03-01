HAMMOND - - It wasn’t easy, but the Doyle Lady Tigers are headed back to the Class 2A championship game.
With Presleigh Scott in foul trouble, Elise Jones picked up the slack, scoring 31 points while going over 2,000 in her career, helping No. 1 Doyle pick up a 65-61 win over No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter on Monday at Southeastern’s University Center.
“I’m proud of my girls for fighting,” Doyle coach Sam White said after the Lady Tigers didn’t take its first lead until late in the third quarter and worked through some late ties. “When things don’t go your way, you can roll over or you can fight, and we fought, so I’m very proud of that.”
Doyle (28-4) will play Lake Arthur, a 71-57 winner over Amite, in the Class 2A championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I’ve got to give Elise Jones a lot of credit,” Avoyelles Public Charter coach Daniel Greenhouse said. “She played a phenomenal game. She attacked us. Nobody’s gotten 31 points on us. I give her a lot of credit. She showed up in a big way.”
The game was knotted at 51-51 heading into the fourth quarter when the Lady Vikings got consecutive baskets from Zoe Bordelon and Peyton Hines to pull ahead 55-51.
Doyle, which had 17 steals, chipped away, with Kourtlyn Lacey’s basket keying a run that tied the score at 57-57. The score was tied at 59 and again at 61 when Roy was unable to convert on a three-point play when Scott picked up her fourth foul with 2:53 to play.
Jones’ jumper put Doyle ahead for good, and Avoyelles’ Charter’s Ava Roy missed a shot on the other end of the court. From there, Doyle worked the ball around, with Scott getting fouled.
She hit a pair of free throws with 29.3 seconds left to pad the lead and picked up a defensive rebound when Peyton Hines missed a shot. Scott, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, missed a free throw, but the Lady Vikings turned the ball over out of bounds on their ensuing possession.
Scott missed another free throw with 6.6 seconds left but Lacey came up with a steal to end the game.
“We switched defenses a lot tonight, which is not really normally something we do, but we were struggling,” White said. “Sometimes you struggle, so we kind of went to a little zone. I liked it for a second. We’d switch back to man. I wouldn’t like it. We’d switch back, until just kind of at the end, I just said you know what? We’re going to have to just straight up play basketball here.”
APC, which out-rebounded Doyle 46-30, led 37-33 at halftime and stretched the lead to 42-33 on Rylie Bailus’ 3-pointer. It was the first of three nine-point leads for the Lady Vikings in the quarter before Doyle worked the boards and capitalized on turnovers to chip away at the lead.
Kylee Savant had a jumper and a 3-pointer to bookend a 10-0 run that put Doyle ahead 47-46, for the Lady Tigers’ first lead of the game.
“I got the confidence just to go up strong and try to finish, and if I got fouled, I would put in my free throws,” Savant said after finishing with 15 points with two treys. “The seniors, Presleigh, EJ and Kourtlyn, they always talk to me. They really help me throughout the game. If I don’t know what I’m doing, they make sure they tell me. They pass it out sometimes whenever I’m open, and I make the shot sometimes.”
Roy’s 3-pointer tied the game at 51 heading into the fourth quarter.
Avoyelles Public Charter started fast, working its inside game while sprinkling in a few treys to build a 21-9 lead on Hines’ three-point play. Hines scored 16 of her 26 points in the first quarter.
“Their pressure defense was good tonight,” White said. “It was good. I thought it was really good. It was more intense than I had anticipated. I’ll say that. I knew their No. 1 (Hines) could really, really play. The girls on the corners hit the shots. All that was expected, but I do think their defense stepped it up a notch. They were ready to play.”
“We were deeper, and we were just going to get after them the whole time,” Greenhouse said after three players, including two starters, finished with four fouls. “Without that foul trouble, I think our game plan was executed to perfection early. They were having all kind of trouble just getting the ball in bounds. I think it was more we just got in foul trouble, so we had to back off instead of staying up into them like we wanted to.”
Scott picked up her second foul with six minutes to play in the first quarter and went to the bench. Jones had 11 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second quarter.
“I knew once Presleigh got her three fouls in the first quarter that I had to step up for my team,” Jones said. “My shots just kept on falling in. I would just take it to the hole, they would foul me. I just know you’ve got to put the free throws in.”
Scott, however, hit a layup, and Jones scored five points during a run that cut the lead to 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.
During that time, Scott picked up her third foul on a charge.
“She’s an aggressive defender,” Greenhouse said of Scott. “She plays extremely hard and kind of using that against her to pick up fouls, and we did. So when she goes out of the game, we’re thinking, ‘all right, let’s ramp up our defense and try and extend this lead.’”
Hines hit a layup to put the Lady Vikings ahead 27-20, but Kylee Savant and Jones combined to go 7-for-8 at the line during a run that tied the score at 31.
Armand hit a trey and Roy converted on a three-point play before Jones’ layup just before halftime.
“We go into every season expecting greatness, expecting to win and win big, and this is no different,” White said. “We’re excited to be back, but we’re not done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.