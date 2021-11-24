The Springfield girls basketball team moved to 4-0 with a 57-43 road win over Kenner Discovery on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter as Jaci Williams scored nine of her 15 points and Emersyn Neal added five of her seven points during the run.
Springfield extended the lead to 36-22 at halftime and 44-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Aniya Pinestraw scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bulldogs closed with a 13-9 run.
Tessa Jones added seven points for Springfield.
