WALKER - Seniors Trinity Harold and Kaitlyn Hayes were part of a balanced scoring effort and Walker High ended the regular season in resounding fashion with a 44-16 victory Friday over Central.
The Lady Cats, who honored their senior class of Shaylun Cummings, Delaney Anderson, Harold and Hayes, improved to 23-10 overall and 3-2 in District 4-5A play.
Harold led the way with 13 points and Hayes added 10, including seven during a first-quarter surge in which Walker built a 16-4 lead.
The Lady Cats increased their lead to 25-8 at halftime and went on to outscored the Lady Wildcats 19-8 in the second half.
Freshman guard Caitlin Travis was Walker's third double-digit scorer with 10 points.
The Lady Cats had an unofficial power rating of No. 13 according to the LHSAA to begin the week, placing them as a host to begin the Class 5A state playoffs next Thursday.
