The Walker girls basketball team picked up a pair of big wins in the Alexandria Tournament on Saturday, defeating Class C Summerfield 43-31 and edging Class 5A No. 5 Pineville 38-36.
WALKER 43, SUMMERFIELD 31
The Lady Cats used a 19-6 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win while holding Summerfield to single digits in three of four quarters.
Walker trailed 25-24 heading into the fourth quarter after leading 20-11 at halftime.
Caitlin Travis and Lanie Miller each had 13 points to lead Walker, with Miller scoring seven in the second quarter and six in the fourth quarter. Kennedi Ard added seven points.
Malaysia Tate led Summerfield with 20 points, including three 3-pointers.
WALKER 38, PINEVILLE 36
The Lady Cats held off a second-half charge to pick up the win, leading 32-22 heading into the fourth quarter before Pineville went on a 14-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Walker led 22-8 at halftime.
Travis had 13 points, Miller scored 11 and Keaira Gross and Ard each had six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.