WALKER – Walker High’s girls basketball team ran the gamut in its own tournament, finding a bow to put on top of it in Saturday’s finale.
The Lady Cats opened Thursday with a setback against Delhi, rallied from as much an 18-point deficit versus Franklin for a seven-point victory Friday.
Walked capped its weekend with a 2-1 showing, only trailing for a total of two minutes in Saturday’s final game en route to a 64-19 victory over Springfield.
“It’s kind of been a roller-coaster all season,” Walker senior Delaney Anderson said. “We have a young team, so we’re trying to get them to be comfortable playing for coach Korey (Arnold). The four seniors are trying to push them and be leaders for them on the court.”
Anderson and fellow senior Kaitlyn Hayes tied for game-high scoring honors with 15 points apiece, while senior Trinity Harold added 12.
For the second straight game Walker coach Korey Arnold tinkered with his starting lineup, opting to bring Hayes and Harold off the bench which resulted in 27 points for the Lady Cats (10-6).
“Our rotations are still up in the air,” Arnold said. “I’m still trying to find not necessarily the five best, but the best five. I’m looking for the five that play the best together. We’re trying to mix and match some lineups while we can. We’re a way from district. They (Hayes and Harold) give you a spark offensively and defensively off the bench. They’re seniors and know what I expect and come in and do what I ask of them to. That’s huge.”
Springfield (9-6) was trying to complete a perfect showing after earlier wins over Belaire and Mentorship Academy. However the Bulldogs had a difficult time dealing with Walker’s full-court pressure and half-court traps which resulted in 16 of 21 turnovers in the first half.
“We’ve played Doyle and Holden, some of the teams that put a lot of pressure on you and it’s something we know we’ve got to get better at,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “We’ve won some games, but we’ve got to try and prove we can at least play with some of these more elite teams and you can’t do that when you turn the ball over.”
Walker encountered difficulty in the early going against Springfield’s 1-2-2 full-court pressure, turning the ball over seven times but still held a 7-2 lead.
The problem? The Lady Cats’ pressure forced nine turnovers, only allowing the Bulldogs seven shots with Blair Simon making the team’s lone attempt a minute into the game.
Springfield missed its last six shots of the quarter and compounded matters with four missed free throws when the Bulldogs only trailed by four.
Anderson hit the first of her two 3-pointers and broke Springfield’s full-court pressure with a long pass to Hayes for a layin. That was part of Walker’s 16-0 run that included a layin from Hayes off of turnover and Karleigh Atol’s put back.
Johneisha Joseph’s inside basket a minute into the second quarter was the first field goal for Springfield in eight minutes.
“We couldn’t score early and missed some free throws and they made their free throws,” Dreher said. “It could have easily been closer in the first quarter. We didn’t take advantage of some things whereas they did. When you’re playing against teams that are better than you can’t have those things slip away.”
Hayes scored 11 of her team’s 23 points during a 23-6 surge, helping Walker open a commanding 40-8 halftime cushion.
Once again while the Bulldogs were held to 1-of-6 shooting from the field and turned the ball seven times, the Lady Cats were 6-of-11 and finished on a 15-2 run over the last five minutes.
“We kind of put it all together,” Arnold said. “Springfield’s not a bad team. I think he (Dreher) does a tremendous job with his girls, I just think our pressure got to them as the game wore on and it took its toll in the middle of the second quarter.”
Springfield wound up 5-of-36 for 14% for the game, while Walker made 49% (22 of 45) and only turned the ball over three times in the second half.
Joseph and Destiny Reed each had six points for the Bulldogs.
The Lady Cats’ biggest lead – which was the final score – was the product of an 8-0 run to finish the game that was capped by a free throw from Natalie Arceneaux.
“It feels good, it’s nice to have a break,” Anderson said. “This is a great way to go into Christmas.”
