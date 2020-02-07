BATON ROUGE - Senior Kaitlyn Hayes scored nine of her 11 first-half during a first-quarter blitz that carried Walker to a 59-24 victory Friday over Scotlandville in District 4-5A play.
The Lady Cats (21-10, 1-2 in district) return to action next to host both Live Oak on Tuesday and Central on Friday.
Walker jumped out to a 16-9 lead and never looked back. The Lady cats opened a 33-12 lead at halftime and stretched that margin to 49-21 after three quarters.
Senior Trinity Harold led Walker with 17 points, freshman Caitlyn Travis added 13, Hayes 11 and Lanie Miller nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.