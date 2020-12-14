Caitlin Travis scored 21 points and Walker pulled away in the second quarter to key a 54-48 win over Plaquemine on the road Monday.
The Lady Cats led 17-16 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime.
Each team scored 13 points in the third quarter before Plaquemine closed with an 11-10 run.
Lanie Miller added 14 points with three 3-pointers, while Kennedi Ard had 12 points.
