Walker at DSHS girls basketball Caitlin Travis, Violett Jackson
Walker High's Caitlin Travis (4) in action last season.

 Morgan Werther | The News

Caitlin Travis scored 21 points and Walker pulled away in the second quarter to key a 54-48 win over Plaquemine on the road Monday.

The Lady Cats led 17-16 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime.

Each team scored 13 points in the third quarter before Plaquemine closed with an 11-10 run.

Lanie Miller added 14 points with three 3-pointers, while Kennedi Ard had 12 points.

