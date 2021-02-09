Caitlin Travis scored 20 points, helping Walker to a 58-42 road win over St. Helena on Monday.
The Lady Cats led 32-19 at halftime and 50-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Travis had eight points in the first and third quarters.
Ja'Miya Vann and Lanie Miller each scored 10 points for Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.