LAFAYETTE - Walker's Lady Cats picked up a couple of wins within a couple of hours Wednesday at the St. Thomas More Tournament.
The Lady Cats opened with a 56-23 victory over Class 1A power Vermilion Catholic and followed that by demolishing Class 5A newcomer Southside High of Youngsville.
Caitlyn Travis and Lanie Miller each scored 13 points to lead Walker in Wednesday's opener, while Delaney Anderson added nine and Shaylan Cummings 8.
The Lady Cats stretched a 10-8 first-quarter lead into a 25-17 halftime lead with Cummings scoring all eight of her points in the first half.
Anderson was part of Walker's 19-3 run in the third quarter, scoring seven points, while Miller scored all nine of her team's points in the fourth quarter.
The second matchup with Southside, which is competing in its first year for varsity honors in the LHSAA, was essentially over after the first quarter.
Walker outcored Southside 14-0 and built, six from Keaira Gross, and went on to build a 30-4 halftime advantage.
Trinity Harold scored six of her eight points in the opening half, while Karleigh Atol had seven of her team-high nine points in the second half.
The Lady Cats return to action at home Tuesday against H.L. Bourgeois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.