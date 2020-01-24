WALKER – Walker ran its streak of dominating wins to five games Friday night with a resounding 71-36 home win over Westgate of New Iberia.
Walker (19-8) completely stifled Westgate’s offense, forcing 36 turnovers and holding the Lady Tigers to just 30% from the field (12-of-40), all the while putting up a season-high point total on offense.
Trinity Harold and Caitlin Travis each scored 17 points to lead the Lady Cats, who shot 44.8% from the floor (26-58).
Westgate (12-8) saw its own four-game winning streak come to an end. During its win streak Walker’s average margin of victory is 25.8 points and they have not allowed more than 37 points in any of the five games.
“We were able to turn them (Westgate) over,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We took them out of their flow offensively. They never got comfortable on offense. I felt like we had to do that because we couldn’t guard their big posts. We had to speed them up and try to get them to take outside shots and quick shots and keep them off the glass.”
Walker jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game, using its full-court pressure to force a string of turnovers. Harold scored six of the points during that stretch that saw Westgate only attempt one field goal.
The Lady Tigers managed to settle down and their best stretch of basketball came in the final 3 minutes, 36 seconds of the quarter when they outscored Walker 12-3 and trailed by only three points as the period ended.
Arnold used the break between quarters to refocus his team.
“I told them at the end of the first quarter that I was disappointed in how we finished,” he said. “We gave them two uncontested threes and a putback. They responded and came out in the second quarter and fixed those two things”
Walker put together its second 12-0 run of the game to start the quarter and outscored Westgate 24-4 in the frame to build a 39-16 halftime lead. The Lady Cats shot 50% from the field in the quarter and made eight of 10 free throws.
Westgate had no answers after halftime. The Lady Cats put together a 16-0 run in the third quarter that pushed their lead to 37 and Arnold was able to empty his bench in the fourth quarter.
“We are getting better,” he said. “We had three games this week and I thought our competition got better from game one to game three and this was the best team, and I think we got better with each game. That is all you are looking for at this point of the season. Can we get better every game? You can’t get complacent.”
Walker hosts Carencro Tuesday before beginning their five-game District 4-5A slate next Friday when they travel to Denham Springs.
“We’ve got nine or ten kids who can score,” Arnold said. “We don’t have a super-star and we are hard to prepare for. We run a lot of good sets, so you don’t know where the scoring is coming from. I think all of my kids do a good job of making open shots and making good decisions and that is hard to prepare for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.